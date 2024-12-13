Ghanaians from all walks of life are still reacting to the remarkable accomplishment of Ghana's first female vice president-elect, Prof Naana Jane

Prof Naana Jane's family are also not left out in this as they are coming out to congratulate her on social media

One of such individuals is her daughter-in-law, who took to her Facebook page to celebrate her historic achievement

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The daughter-in-law of Ghana's first female vice president-elect, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, has taken to social media to celebrate her historic feat.

Identified as Dr Ama Opoku Agyemang, the daughter-in-law posted a short message on her Facebook page, congratulating her mother-in-law.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang's daughter-in-law celebrates her historic feat: as the first female Vice President-elect. Photo credit: Ama Opoku-Agyemang/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Prof Naana Jane became the first female vice president-elect following former president Mahama's decisive victory in the Saturday, December 7, 2024 presidential election.

Having attained this historic milestone, the entire Opoku Agyemang household is in a well-deserved ecstatic mood, revelling in another pacesetting feat by the noble professor of literature.

The vice president-elect has three children who are all PhD holders. Their names are Kweku Opoku Agyemang, Kwabena Opoku Agyemang and Maame Adwoa Opoku-Agyemang.

Dr Ama Opoku Agyemang is married to the second son of the vice president-elect, Kwabena Opoku Agyemang.

Netizens congratulates Prof Naana Jane

Netizens who chanced on Dr Ama Opoku Agyemang's Facebook post, in which she celebrated her mother-in-law, thronged the comment section to congratulate Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang.

@Jennifer Ama Saah Konadu said:

"Well deserved, congratulations Prof."

@Joyceline Enyonam also said:

"Madam Vice President's Daughter-in-law baako pɛ."

@Kojo Agyei wrote:

"Awesome congratulations to my former VC and now Madam Veep."

@Quabhenarh Aidoo also wrote:

"A hearty congratulations. Prof is a pacesetter!!! A trailblazer!!!! Me too I am proud to know someone who knows someone."

@Sepenu Perez commented:

"A hearty congratulations Doc to your mummy and your entire family….we look forward to an impact-filled leadership."

Mahama declared Ghana's president-elect

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama was declared the winner December 7 polls.

The declaration was made by the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Madam Jean Mensah on Monday, December 9, 2024.

Mr Mahama polled 6,328,397 votes representing 56.55% to defeat the incumbent vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party, who had 4,657,304 votes, translating to 41.61% of valid ballot cast.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh