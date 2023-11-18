Ghanaian artiste manager Daakye has recounted how singer Fameye's song prevented him from ending his life

In an interview with Nana Ama McBrown on Onua TV, he disclosed that he wanted to end it all because of life's difficulties

Daakye's emotional account moved many online users who took to the comment of the video to share their thoughts

Artiste manager Daakye recalled how a song by Ghanaian singer Fameye saved him from taking his own life during an interview on Onua TV.

Speaking to actress/television presenter Nana Ama McBrown, Daakye recounted that his plan to end his life was delayed by a favourite song of the musician, causing his family to walk on him.

Artiste manager Daakye recalls how Fameye's song saved his life. Photo credit: kobby.kyei.

The powerful story of how Fameye's music became a lifeline for the artiste manager, preventing him from taking a tragic step towards ending his life, has stirred emotions.

More than 4,000 people had watched his interview with the media personality at the time of writing.

Watch his interview below:

See how netizens reacted to the video of Daakye

YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments.

Kumiwaaadiepena indicated:

Me without music, I can't even do house chores; it makes me work without getting tired.

Beautywigs_gh said:

Fameye's music is so inspirational, it speaks wisdom and food for the heart.

Official_kobby_gyan commented:

Music is life .

Dr.mummie said:

God have mercy❤️.

Yeboahroger6 reacted:

Ehia wo aa nwu.

I_am_bernce posted:

But there's God!

Joyce.adade.5 reacted:

Wow, this life we have spiritual things fighting us always hmm. God protect us.

