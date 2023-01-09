Popular Ghanaian actor and farmer, John Dumelo, has shared old photos of the first movie he starred in

Sharing some details of the movie, he hinted that it was filmed in 1990 when he was 6 years old at the time, among other details

The photos have sparked massive reactions on social media as many question the whereabouts of the young lady he starred in the movie with

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Celebrated Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has reminisced about an old memorable moment when he jumped onto the Ghanaian movie scene.

John Dumelo with his harvested ginger on the left, and on the right, in a movie role at 6 years old. Photo Source: @johndumelo

Source: Twitter

In the series of photos he shared on his verified Twitter page, he hinted that the movie was filmed in 1990. This means that John Dumelo was 6 years old when he jumped onto the movie scene.

He further went on to share the locations where the movie was filmed at. Even after about 33 years since he starred in the movie, he remembered that the locations were Afienya, Koforidua, and Kanda, among others.

Captioning the post, he wrote;

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

My first film. Baby thief. Was filmed in 1990. I still remember the locations. Afienya, koforidua, Kanda etc

Reactions as John Dumelo drops old photo in a movie role

@nicola_yemoh said:

Eii this is you in 1990?? You have really shown me I am old this afternoon!!

@IncarnatedChild said:

In 1990, I was 6 yrs old and I remember we were checked if we had bathed before we will be allowed to watch television, and that was how we watched Baby Thief

@darladdo stated:

I saw the film at Kanda when it was premiering. You did well. It was a glimpse of what your future would look like. Sometimes we live our dreams during our infancy and become better at them in adulthood. You have come far, John.

@AgyeiDuah remarked:

I remember watching this movie …quite recently I chanced on it on one of the local stations

@Khojo_Hazard25 said:

Wow. Please do you have the latest photo of the lady beside you too?

@MrAhenkorah_ commented:

The second frame. Where the girl dey?

Meanwhile, many netizens are sharing their experiences from watching the movie, while others also admire how far John Dumelo has come in the movie industry.

John Dumelo's Wife, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu Celebrates Birthday In Style; Gets Gifted Money Cake

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo and his wife, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, celebrated her birthday in grand style.

The beautiful lady showed the opulent lifestyle she lived as she marked her new age with a lavish party.

In one of the videos from the alluring birthday bash, Gifty was spotted picking out a long line of cedi notes from her birthday cake. It is unclear who gifted her the cake but it sure made her excited.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh