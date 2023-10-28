Major markets in Accra have been closed to observe the final funeral rite of the late Ga Manye (Queen Mother) Naa Dedei Omaedru III

The funeral of the late Ga Manye of the Ga State is ongoing in Accra, alongside traditional rites and the display of Ga culture

The videos showing scenes in the markets with shops closed have gathered the thoughts of online users

Several shops in principal markets and communities in Accra have been closed for the final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

It follows a directive from the Ga Traditional Council as part of activities tabled to observe the funeral of the deceased Queen Mother.

Shops at Circle Tiptoe Lane, Dome Market, and others closed for the funeral of the late Ga Manye. Photo credit: UTV Ghana.

Source: Facebook

Shops along Circle Tiptoe Lane and Dome Market have been closed in compliance with the directive.

YEN.com.gh has spotted videos capturing empty markets with closed shops. The funeral of the late Ga Manye of the Ga State is underway in Accra amidst traditional rites and the display of rich Ga culture.

Dozens of activities, primarily rituals, began for the late Ga Manye earlier this week and will continue until she is laid to rest.

Watch the videos below:

Reactions to the videos

John Nana Poku posted:

Nice.

Chris Akrofi commented:

It would have been good if this off day was used to massively clean our markets.

Charles Kwabena Bukari said:

Wow. Tradition.

John Dumelo's meltdown at his mum's burial service

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that actor/politician John Dumelo could not handle the sight of his late mum lying in a casket at her pre-burial church service at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, Accra.

The Ghanaian film personality attempted to hold back emotions but failed as he broke down with tears flowing down his face.

At one point, the actor had to bend his head while shedding tears. Family members surrounded Dumelo and loved ones, including actress and film producer Selassie Ibrahim, at the funeral service on Saturday, October 7.

Ibrahim Mahama mourns with John Dumelo

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian business magnate Ibrahim Mahama was spotted at the church service of actor John Dumelo's mum.

The Engineers and Planners founder arrived at the service in the company of loved ones before John Dumelo approached to welcome him at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh