The body of late Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra Friday (evening), November 17

The talented football star died after he collapsed during a league match between his club, Egnatia FC, and Partizani Tirana on Saturday, November 11

Emotional photos capturing sad scenes of his family and loved ones surrounding his remains at the airport have gathered reactions

The remains of Ghana football star Raphael Dwamena have arrived in Ghana following his tragic death on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

The body of the late striker came in on Friday evening from Albania, where he died.

Remains of late Black Stars player Raphael Dwamena arrive in Ghana. Photo credit: sammykaymedia/raphael_dwamena1.

Source: Instagram

Dwamena, 28, collapsed during a league match between his club, Egnatia FC, and Partizani Tirana. He had a history of cardiac difficulties, having had three heart failures in the years preceding his death.

His body was received by his family on Friday night at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, where a minute of silence was observed before Ghana's 1-0 friendly triumph against Madagascar on Friday as a gesture of respect for Dwamena.

Dwamena was a gifted footballer who represented Ghana at the senior international level, making his international debut for Ghana's Black Stars on June 11, 2017, against Ethiopia, scoring a brace. He appeared in nine games for the men's senior national team.

See pictures of the moment his body arrived in Ghana below:

Peeps react to photos

The emotional images raked in reactions from netizens in the comments.

Amandadinge indicated:

So sad. May he rest in the Lord.

Taggor1 said:

Nipa ns3 hweee.

Princekonyoh23 commented:

R.I.P.

Braid_lust posted:

This world, errrr hmmmmay his soul rest in peace.

Source: YEN.com.gh