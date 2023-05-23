An interracial couple exchanged vows in outfits with partially matching colours and capped the ceremony with a luxurious reception

The newlyweds brought positive vibes to their reception, where the bride and bridesmaids were filmed dancing

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Italy-born journalist Anna-Marie urged interracial couples to learn about each other's cultures

An interracial couple tied the knot in outfits with partially matching colours and climaxed the ceremony with a luxurious reception in a video on Facebook.

The pretty bride donned a white gown with sparkling pearls and a coordinating veil held by a tiara. She added matching earrings to complete the look.

Interracial couple brings joy to their lavish reception

The groom complemented the bride's ensemble with a well-cut cream tuxedo over black trousers in a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Okokobioko.

Couple weds in beautiful ceremony. Photo credit: Okokobioko.

Interracial couple enjoys themselves at their reception

The couple wore the outfits for the ceremony and reception, where they posed for videos and photos alone and with their bridesmaids and groomsmen as well.

The newlyweds brought joy to their reception, and the groomsmen and bridesmaids matched their energy. The pair hosted a wedding that went well without a glitch and enjoyed the lavish reception.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about interracial marriage, Italy-born journalist Anna-Marie advised interracial partners to learn about each other's culture.

''Sometimes, a lady from Europe would marry an African man, but they would not try to understand his culture, and sometimes they would not want to submit. European culture doesn't like women to submit to men. Understanding how to be a submissive and Godly wife is one of the most life-changing experiences.

''My Ghanaian husband also had to learn my culture. We both understood each other's culture for our relationship to thrive. People who want to marry from different cultures must be willing to learn from their partner's culture,'' she told YEN.com.gh.

Watch the footage below:

Netizens have congratulated the pair after a video of their wedding and opulent reception surfaced.

Okokobioko commented:

The decor is so beautiful.

Ajenifuja Blessing said:

It has to be Richer and Richer.

Dalbir Kaur wrote:

Congratulations.

Source: YEN.com.gh