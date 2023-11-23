Netizens have reacted to a sweet video of DWP Academy's Championrolie and Afronita's loved-up moment

The footage of the pair bonding and sharing heartfelt moments has erupted a massive stir online, notably on X (Twitter)

Several social media users have noticed the sweet moments and bond between DWP Academy's Championrolie and his fellow female dancer Afronita.

YEN.com.gh reported that the pair sparked dating rumours over a romantic video in which they could be spotted in loved-up and heartfelt moments.

Peeos react to Championrolie and Afronita's loved-up video. Photo credit: ChampionRolie.

Source: TikTok

Championrolie has shared multiple sweet videos bonding with Afronita on his TikTok account with two million followers.

In one of the clips, the duo stood together on a residence's balcony as they shared a close bond. They started in a living room before making it to the balcony, sparking conversations about the pair being lovers.

"MAY THIS BOND NEVER DIE Ps: Our favourite drink right now BEL-KAPO," the caption read.

The video of the two professional dancers in sweet moments continues to generate buzz around their relationship, notably on X (Twitter).

YEN.com.gh has captured some comments that have made it to the trend.

@theniloguy indicated:

This is very unprofessional from DWP Academy. Afronita and co should keep their interactions centred around work-related and stop flirting with each other in the team.

@Rayhimself replied:

We dragging them doesn't mean we should be saying anything. They also have feelings like you do.

@SweetIsrael_ said:

Afronita and Rollie know how to enjoy love paa.

@Quophieparadise indicated:

Champion Rollie has deleted the video. I've saved enough to get a gift for Afronita on her birthday.

Source: YEN.com.gh