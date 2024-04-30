Seidu Rafiwu's team has offered clarity to the reports that the young man collapsed during the walking marathon

The 27-year-old also confirmed that he felt dizzy during the marathon

Many people who commented on the video congratulated Seidu Rafiwu for embarking on the walking marathon

A member of Seidu Rafiwu's team has clarified reports that the 27-year-old collapsed during the four-day walking marathon.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Kofi TV, Intermediate EMT Douglas Boakye said in an interview that Seidu Rafiwu never collapsed, as was widely reported during the marathon.

Seidu Rafiwu reacts to rumours about his marathon Photo credit: @huzeiru awudu @Gaskiya FM/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He explained that Seidu Rafiwu complained of dizziness when they got to Kumasi, hence the need for him to be sent to the Apigya Hospital to be assessed before continuing his journey.

Seidu Rafiwu also confirmed the comments by Intermediate EMT Douglas Boakye about him feeling dizzy.

"I was feeling dizzy, my eyes were turning me," he told Kofi Adoma in the interview.

He, however, laughed at reports that he lost consciousness during the walking marathon.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Seidu Rafiwu's interview had raked in over 16,000 likes and 1000 comments.

Watch the interview

Ghanaians congratulate Seidu

Social media users who commented on the video commended Seidu Rafiwu over his decision to embark on the walking marathon.

Rational Quabina Oheneba stated:

I thought this guy has really fainted. Go high bro. Thanks to you Kofi for good job done

Wonder Agbemavi added:

Your eyes were turning you ampa. Big ups man! More vim

Sampson Armooh added:

A lot of mad people have already broken and set records

Bonsu Charles reacted:

In walk-a-thon, we don't rehearse.That's why he at times felt a bit dizzy while on the journey.How can you rehearse walking from Techiman to Nkoransa, Techiman to Sunyani, Techiman to Kumasi, Techiman to Sampa, before starting the real walk-a-thon?

Kofi Agyare-Kumi added:

This has given me the motivation to walk from Ghana to Britain

Moses Alienka

I tab into his blessings...grace will take me there too, one day inshallah

Chef Smith optimistic of setting new Guinness World Record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith is optimistic the Guinness World Records will name him the individual with the longest cooking time.

He made this declaration in an interview with social media influencer Code Micky.

Chef Smith said his team ensured that all the rules surrounding the cook-a-thon were strictly adhered to

Source: YEN.com.gh