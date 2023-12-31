Former president John Dramani Mahama has lauded Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum for her sing-a-thon Guinness World Record (GWR) breaking attempt

He delivered a heartwarming message from himself and on behalf of his wife Lordina Mahama

Peeps have since reacted with different opinions, but many praised Aduonum for her historic achievement

Former president John Dramani Mahama has added his voice to the masses praising Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum for her sing-a-thon Guinness World Record (GWR) effort.

In a post on his socials, the 2024 National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate shared a heartfelt message from himself and on behalf of his wife, former first lady Lordina Mahama.

Mahama and his significant other lauded Aduonum for her valiant achievement with over 126 hours in a bid to break the GWR for the most prolonged singing.

"We are immensely proud to see you make history," Mahama said, praising her talent and unwavering perseverance.

The former president emphasised how Asantewaa's unwavering love of music and her quest to champion Ghanaian songs in the global arena inspired everyone.

"While your success is a personal triumph, it is also a source of pride for all Ghanaians," he said.

Peeps react to Mahama's post

Netizens shared different opinions, with many praising Aduonum for her daring accomplishment.

@ComradeListowel said:

Congratulations, Afua.

@Yussif_B_Mahama posted:

Congratulations to her; she defied the odds.

@ExcellenceReign commented:

Yes, she has proven herself beyond all reasonable doubt. @Afua_asantewaa did an excellent job.

@abrahamkwakum reacted:

Congratulations to her. She has at least brought us a smile in this Akufo-Addo and Bawumia murderous economy.

@daudamubariik said:

She also wore Ghana throughout the period.

