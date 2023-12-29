A rare video has surfaced of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and her daughter dancing to Anabella by Nigerian singer Khaid

The mother-daughter combo had a striking likeness that had peeps asking if the child was Aduonum's sister

Netizens who commented on her TikTok clip expressed their admiration for the pair in the comments

A rare video of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum twining with her daughter as they grooved to the song Anabella by Nigerian singer Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon, known professionally as Khaid, has warmed hearts.

The clip has gained attention amid her attempt to become the Guinness World Record holder of the longest singing by an individual. Sunil Waghmare of India holds the record after singing for 105 hours from March 3 to March 7, 2012.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and her daughter dance in video. Photo credit: Afua Asantewaa Aduonum.

Source: TikTok

Aduonum gave fans a rare glimpse of her happy times and bonding moments with her daughter. The video of the mother-daughter duo was taken in a setting with a background with red curtains. The pair wore casual outfits for the heartwarming moments.

Sharing the footage on her TikTok account, Aduonum captioned the video as ''Oh mine.''

Watch the clip below:

How peeps reacted to the clip

Fans gushed over the mother-daughter team

AFIA ODO indicated:

How I wish my parents would allow me to give birth early if I get pregnant now, they will say I have disgraced them and the fact that I'm 21 and I'm getting old.

BLAQ_FOREIGNER reacted:

SHE IS BEAUTIFUL!

Ohene_Aboagye said:

Benefit of awo nt3m

Fiscka24 commented:

But God is terrific oo ei. Look at the resemblance .

Ãlütã Blïñkz reacted:

Aww, no NDA needed .

She Sandy indicated:

I thought they were sisters oo.

Abaiduaqueen posted:

Giving birth early is the best because my first is 23 years old now, and he's the one taking care of his siblings for now. Life is not for me.

D. a. n. k said:

They are like sisters. Mother, you are blessed.

Mrs. Wiafe indicated:

Beautiful mum and child.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum unofficially breaks 105-hour sing-a-thon GWR

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum unofficially broke the 105-hour record for the longest singing marathon by an individual after nearly five days of her sing-a-thon attempt.

The Guinness World Records is, however, yet to formally accept and certify her as the new record holder. Sunil Waghmare, an Indian, holds the record after singing for 105 hours from March 3 to March 7, 2012. Aduonum has done over 105 hours.

Afua Asantewaa rocks an African print dress and no makeup for Day 1 of sing-a-thon

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum officially began her Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt in a stylish African print dress with three-quarter sleeves. The classy ball gown was designed with gold silk fabric that complimented her melanin skin.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum opted to do the live broadcast with her bare face, no makeup, and no earrings as she performed hit songs from top female musicians, namely Becca, Adina, Wendy Shay, Sefa and the late Ebony Reigns, for the first two hours.

