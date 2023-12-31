Netizens have gushed over an incredible portrait of Ghanaian sing-a-thon performer Afua Owusu Asantewaa Aduonum

A sweet video on social media highlights the stunning facial features and short her of the trailblazer

Fans and online users who thronged the comments area of the clip on Instagram loved the art piece

Netizens have swooned over a massive portrait of Ghanaian sing-a-thon performer Afua Owusu Asantewaa Aduonum after a clip of the art piece surfaced online.

The stunning portrait depicts Aduonum's natural look, including her short hair and facial features. Her neck featured colourful accessories.

Portrait of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum pops up. Photo credit: afuaasantewaasingathon.

The clip was posted on her vibrant Instagram account, where she has over 103,000 followers.

''Beautiful art,'' the simple writing accompanying the video read on Saturday, December 30.

Fans react to the portrait of Afua Owusu Asantewaa Aduonum

As expected, fans and netizens admired the portrait of the trailblazer who has just ended an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most prolonged singing by an individual.

Amoacheampomaaernestina indicated:

We love youuuu❤️.

Tindperfumes commented:

@baahtheartist, well done .

Baahtheartist replied:

Thank you ❤️.

Kumiroartistry posted:

The woman king .

Pweedyjulzz said:

She has to be made the president of Ghana herself the love is massive.

Fredocs28 indicated:

Nice artwork.

Georginavidadarkwah said:

You are a great woman.

I_amnanayawowusu reacted:

You deserve it, Nana Hemaa ❤️✨.

Ellahkuffour said:

So beautiful.

Rit.aokyere commented:

We love you ❤️.

Youngchamp indicated:

Actually, this lady was gifted to us straight from Heaven by God. She has a lot more to offer. Get ready, Ghanaian's❤️.

Afua Asantewaa twins with her daughter

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that a rare video of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum twinning with her daughter as they grooved to the song Anabella by Nigerian singer Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon, known professionally as Khaid, warmed hearts.

The clip gained attention amid her attempt to become the Guinness World Record holder of the longest singing marathon by an individual. Sunil Waghmare of India holds the record after singing for 105 hours from March 3 to March 7, 2012.

Afua Asantewaa gave fans a rare glimpse of her happy times and bonding moments with her daughter. The video of the mother-daughter duo was taken in a setting with red curtains. The pair wore casual outfits for the heartwarming moments.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum unofficially breaks 105-hour sing-a-thon GWR

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum unofficially broke the 105-hour record for the longest singing marathon by an individual after nearly five days of her sing-a-thon attempt.

The Guinness World Records is, however, yet to formally accept and certify her as the new record holder. Sunil Waghmare, an Indian, holds the record after singing for 105 hours from March 3 to March 7, 2012.

