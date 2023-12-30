Media personality Afua Owusu Asantewaa Aduonum and her sweet husband, Kofi Aduonum, danced at the after-party of her sing-a-thon finale

The couple took to the stage and grooved to songs in a lovely video to round up the nearly five-day event to break a Guinness World Record

The heartwarming footage showing the loved-up moments of the Ghanaian couple has surfaced on the internet

Ghanaian media personality Afua Owusu Asantewaa Aduonum and her supportive husband, Kofi Aduonum, hit the stage during her sing-a-thon finale after-party at the Akwaaba Village.

The couple, who has garnered attention due to Afua's daring effort to become the new Guinness World Record holder of the most prolonged singing by a person, thrilled fans.

Afua started her sing-a-thon attempt on Sunday, December 24, 2023, and concluded on Friday, December 29, 2023, hosting an after-party on Friday night.

The trailblazer and her significant other grooved as Ghanaian musicians performed popular songs during the celebration. The moment the couple hit the floor to dance has emerged in a clip.

Afua Asantewaa twins with her daughter

