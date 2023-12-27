Veteran music producer Zapp Mallet, has rendered an apology to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum over comments he made about her World Record Attempt

He said his comments were from a place of genuine concern and is in 100% support of the young lady just like every other Ghanaian is

Many netzines came to the defense of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum over the comments Zapp Mallet made on his social media

Legendary music producer, Zapp Mallet, has rendered an apology to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum over comments he made recently concerning her Guinness World Record Sing-a-thon attempt.

His earlier comment sparked an uproar over the internet as many netizens felt the plight of the music producer was uncalled for and very insensitive.

He critiqued her vocal ability and also said the feat she is trying to accomplish is herculean and that there is a reason why expert singers wouldn’t dare to attempt this feat.

Zapp Mallet’s Apology

After the backlash received for his comments, Zapp Mallet, educated himself very well on what the challenge was about and tweeted his apology. In his apology, he acknowledged that he goofed and didn’t fully understand the criteria for the challenge. He also said he posted what he said earlier because he was concerned about her and he is in support of her just like every other Ghanaian is.

Guys, guys, guys, I'm so, so sorry. I just realized I was judging Afua Asantewaa so hard. Please forgive me. I didn't know the rules. But I said some of the things out of concern for her. Please, don't get me wrong. I'm behind her just like every Ghanaian.

Ghanaians React to his Apology

Below are some of the reaction by Ghanaians:

@ayiteyyawsamuel reacted:

Apology Well Accepted #Legendary And to those barking, don't forget his critic was to build (valid) but not to destroy Thank you

@erzoah4 reacted:

God bless u for doing de needful, Ghana youth now we are hot ooo so if anything cross our path we don't forgive

@KellyWestGh reacted:

Think twice before you type. Apologies accepted!

