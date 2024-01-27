Ghanaian comedienne/presenter GH Mouthpiece has disclosed she prefers cohabitation with her baby daddy to marriage

During an interview on The Delay Show, she admitted to being the reason for their delayed marriage

The video, shared on the Instagram page of Delay, has received different reactions from online users

Comedienne/presenter GH Mouthpiece, known in real life as Rita Asuamah, has disclosed that she's not prepared to walk down the aisle with her baby daddy.

The Ghanaian entertainer sat for an interview on The Delay Show, where she revealed that she prefers cohabiting with her baby daddy over marriage.

During the interview with Delay, GH Mouthpiece visibly gushed over her more than 10-year relationship with her baby daddy.

''I'm afraid of the institution called marriage. I know many people who had a thriving relationship while cohabiting, but things changed when they married. We're enjoying cohabitation. It's exciting," she told Delay.

The mother of two mentioned that she's responsible for the delay in her marriage to her baby daddy. "Let him wait."

Watch a snippet of the yet-to-be-aired interview below:

How peeps reacted

Folks thronged the comments area of the post by Delay to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiled them here.

Sexxyflex1 said:

So true.

Sundayfatawu posted:

That is her decision, Respect.

Im_pellah stated:

Thought I was the only one scared of marriage.

Womeaa_kollextion commented:

Marriage wasn't my thing, I never prayed for it, at first I was thinking same day de concubine relationship is sweet but marriage is always sweet, depends on the Man U are with. If he makes his mind to change after marriage then he isn't good or de woman caused it. Marriage is sweet. Just pray for a good one n u will enjoy it . Thank you.

