The arrangements for the burial and final funeral rites of late gospel singer KODA have been announced

The family disclosed that the Nkwa Abodoo hitmaker will be laid to rest on Friday, July 5, with a funeral on the same day

The funeral is expected to come off at the KICC's church premises on Spintex Road in Accra

Late Ghanaian gospel singer KODA, known in private life as Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, will be buried on July 5, 2024.

The late gospel star's family announced the details of burial at the one-week observance held on May 10 in Takoradi.

According to the family, the final funeral rites of KODA will be held after his burial at the KICC church on Spintex Road in Accra.

KODA's death and G6PD issues

The acclaimed vocalist tragically passed on Sunday, April 21, 2024, sending shockwaves through the gospel music industry.

It had been reported that the singer had battled an illness. It was later revealed that KODA suffered from Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase deficiency (G6PD).

In a video that resurfaced online, the late musician narrated a sad account of how he was prescribed the wrong prescription at a hospital, leading to complications for his health, which he thought he had survived.

KODA's impact on the gospel music industry

Renowned not only as a singer but also as a producer, KODA left an indelible mark on the Ghanaian music scene.

His powerful compositions include Nsempii, Nkwa Abodoo, Yapai, and Adorso.

Below is a video of KODA's band performing one of his songs at the one-week observance:

The latest announcement allows the gospel community and fans to bid farewell to this musical giant.

Video of pastor 'prophesying' KODA's death stirs reactions among social media users

Meanwhile, a video of a Ghanaian pastor prophesying about KODA's death popped up online following the musician's demise.

The pastor implored his congregants to pray for KODA in the video since he had seen some evil spirits plotting his downfall.

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed varied opinions about the prophecy, with some criticising the pastor.

