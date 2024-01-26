Ghanaian rapper Amerado has sent social media users into a frenzy after he made some stunning statements

The Abronoma rapper said he once had an encounter with a lady from TikTok who wanted to have an affair with him

His statement has sparked a huge debate on social media, with many sharing mixed opinions

Ghanaian rapper Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, popularly known as Amerado, has recounted an unusual experience he once had.

According to the rapper, he once received strange messages from a lady who was active on the popular video-sharing app TikTok.

In an interview with Okyeame Quophi, the husband of Stacy Amoateng, the Yeete Nsem rapper was asked whether he had any strange encounters now that he is a celebrity.

Responding to this, Amerado said the lady came into his DM and said she wanted to go into a relationship with him.

The lady in question sent him her pictures to show her interest in being with him.

Amerado, who was invited to sing in a lecture room, also spoke about his life journey from when he started rapping to date. According to him, life was hard back then, and he could barely afford three square meals on his own.

However, things have changed now that he's earning some good income from his music career.

Kweku Ananse rapper also recounted his experience of moving to England in search of greener pastures. He said he worked as a constructor for some time before someone advised him to return to Ghana to pursue his career in music.

Ghanaians react to the video

piesiee said:

But you are a celebrity

kwamesaturdayofficial said:

kc p3 adwuma ye eiiii

ritaakwaah said:

She meant well but how she put it lol

officialsweetmikel said:

Me koraa, I love skinny girls more than the other one

missbakore said:

Wait oo, can one receive pictures and videos on TikTok?

fridayygh said:

U people should speak twi so people can express themselves very well

