A grandson has impressed his grandad with the transformation of his single-room apartment

The young man known as Augustine Manu gave his grandad a sneak view of his beautiful room to the bewilderment of the old man

However, some unimpressed netizens say the young man's room looks like a disco

An elderly Ghanaian man was mesmerised after he saw the complete makeover of his grandson's room.

The old man was invited by his grandson to have a sneak preview of his newly renovated single-room self-contained apartment.

The young man's room was specced with decor and furniture befitting a modern living space.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man, identified as Agustine Manu, had also created a shoe rack on one side of the room's walls and neatly arranged his beautiful sneakers on top.

Impressed by the beauty of his room, the elderly man applauded his grandson for renovating his apartment.

The yet-to-be-identified elderly man further prayed for his grandson while advising him against womanising.

He asked Augustine to focus on his work, adding that a man with money is spoiled for choice with women.

Netizens described the room as a disco

Because of the lights in Augustine's room, which seemed too much, some netizens who came across the video of his room described it as a disco.

The video he shared on TikTok had raked in over 8.2k likes and 275 comments, as of the time of writing this report.

Some of the reactions to Agistine Manu's video have been compiled below.

elvisstevens said:

"Ah grandpa paa, ur boi do this disco jam wey edey nice you."

gambodongabby also said:

"Ahh kumasi people and disco lights."

PERSCOBA trolls

"Ambulance dey the room anaaa."

Rakib Rainbwoy commented:

"Grandpa dey advise you aaa he say “he say wo w) abro wo w) nkok)” it’s means I never go lack girls."

Netizens impressed by man's home transformation

In a related YEN.com.gh story, a man on Facebook shared the final result of the renovation of his room, sharing photos of his beautiful home.

His home has kitchen counters, a living room and beautifully fabricated cupboards.

Many were floored by his home, with many asking how he did it, while others congratulated him on his hard work

