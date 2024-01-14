Boxing professional Freezy Macbones has opened up about his quest to marry famed media personality Delay

In an interview with the host of The Delay Show, he praised Delay's wonderful personality and admirable qualities

Fans applauded Freezy Macbones' desire to make Delay his wife, as many hailed him for his confidence in expressing his intention

Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, famed as Freezy Macbones, disclosed his desire to marry media star Delay on The Delay Show.

During an interview with Delay, he gushed over the host as he revealed his lifelong intention to walk Delay down the aisle.

Freezy Macbones proposes love to Delay. Photo credit: Delay.

When asked why he wants to marry Delay, born Deloris Frimpong Manso, the boxer stated that he admires the personality and qualities of the host.

The question was prompted when Freezy Macbones expressed astonishment after Delay asked how he was faring.

''Freezy, how are you,'' Delay asked, to which Freezy burst into laughter before loudly saying, ''Wow.''

Freezy Macbones explained that he couldn't believe he was sitting before the woman he'd always desired to marry.

Watch the snippet of the interview below:

How fans reacted to the video

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments here.

Maria Ans indicated:

Marry her; Delay is a beautiful woman and hardworking.

Helena Emahi posted:

Gims Kumasi to the whole wiase.

Richard Gyamfi commented:

It's a fact that men from Kumasi possess a unique talent for making women feel valued and cherished in romantic relationships, even though they might not have much to give.

MacDonald Sovor said:

Straight up, Freezy, the kingdom of anything can happen, is proud of you.

Ampong Joshua reacted:

We are going for wedding.

Koanda Abdul Muteew said:

I like the I can do spirit in him.

Charcha Wight commented:

Congratulations in advance.

Francis Asante posted:

Nice one.

Ernestina Sarpong indicated:

Lovely, I can't wait ooooo.

Evans Nana Dadzie said:

Just say YES.

Diana Dzam said:

Nice one out there.

Bryt Akwasi Sarfo Kantanka indicated:

The Brotherhood Is Proud Of You.

Portia Amanor said:

Love in the air.

Gifty Boateng commented:

I can't wait laaa flowers love.

Araba Gyesiwa said:

I just laughed out loud.

Delay wins Excellence in Media Award

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Delay received the Excellence in Media award at the 2023 Ghana Women of the Year Honours.

The awards event is an initiative that unveils and celebrates indigenous Ghanaian and diaspora women who significantly impact society.

The television/radio show host was among the renowned recipients of the prestigious awards.

