Empress Gifty has been angered over a recent prophesy made by a popular tiktoker over her household

The Tiktoker named Pretty Lady said the gospel singer's husband would face death if he takes part in the NPP campaign this year

Empress Gifty in a tiktok live responded to the prophesy and said she will not be silent anymore regarding issues such as this

Gospel singer Empress Gifty and her husband Hon Hopeson Adorye are both angry over a recent prophecy concerning their household.

In a TikTok live, the livid couple expressed their frustration and threatened to take action against the 'Tik Toker Prophetess' who has consistently made claims about them in the past.

A while ago, a well-known TikTok influencer, 'Pretty Lady', prophesied that Hon Hopeson Adorye would face death if he takes part in NPP's political campaign.

In the video, the Tiktoker warned Empress Gifty that if her husband accepts an invitation from Vice President Dr Bawumia to support his political campaign, he would face serious consequences.

Empress Gifty responded angrily in the live video, rebuking all claims and directing the dark prophesy back to the sender.

"I speak and overturn all the dark prophesies. You just sit and concoct lies. This year, I will not be silent over issues like this anymore. Silence will no longer be golden to me," she said.

Hon Hopeson Adorye, who was equally outraged, questioned why the Tik Toker has blocked them and denied them access from commenting.

Ghanaians share their opinion on the issue

Many Ghanaians took the opportunity to comment about the situation. YEN.com.gh gathered a few.

@agyakwakuananse4655 said:

This does not need a response, you should sue her straight up and not coming up to let her know your mind. Just tell your lawyers to serve her a letter

@sandysglow4837 said:

She needs to be sued!!! How can she come out and spew such nonsense

@patienceowusupeprah1520 said:

Ah is that how to break a news to someone? Hmmm. May God help us and deliver us from any evill plots.

@nkrumahfaustina9335 said:

Can't she inbox Empress to tell her that rather than social media???

