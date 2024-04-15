A video of a Ghanaian lady disclosing that she bought fried yam at GH¢98 has popped up on social media

She acknowledged in the video shared on TikTok that the meal, despite its great taste, was quite expensive

The lady justified her decision to purchase the meal despite its cost with a claim that it had a lot of protein

A Ghanaian lady has caused a stir online after revealing that she purchased fried yam, turkey tail, and some vegetables at GH¢98.

In a video making rounds on social media, the lady noted that she learned about a fried yam joint located at Dansoman and decided to give the meal a try.

A pack of fried yam garnished with vegetables Photo credit: @thefoodambassadorgh

Source: TikTok

According to her, reports about its great taste were true, however, the meal was quite expensive.

Taking to TikTok, she displayed the content of the meal which was garnished in a takeaway pack.

The pack contained about thirteen pieces of crunchy fried yam, with some vegetables, sausages, shrimp, green and black pepper sauce, etc.

The video which was shared on TikTok by @thefoodambassadorgh as of the time of filing this report, had garnered 1,862 views.

Watch the video below:

Lady justifies price of GH¢98 fried yam and "Tsofi"

In the video, the lady provided clarification on why the meal cost that much.

According to her, the meal contained a lot of protein, which was quite expensive, hence, its price shooting up.

