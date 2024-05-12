What is Sky Bri's net worth? Discover how much the Instagram model makes

Sky Bri has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Her raunchy social media photos have especially caught many people's eyes and increased her popularity. Bri's popularity has generated interest in her earnings. So, how much does the Instagram model make? Discover Sky Bri's net worth and how she has achieved it.

Sky Bri poses photos at different locations. Photo: @realskybri on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sky Bri is an American social media personality, adult content creator, Instagram model and OnlyFans star. Her fame has increased over time due to her using various platforms to showcase her content. For example, Bri's venture into OnlyFans earned her more fame and increased her earnings. As a result, Sky Bri's net worth has grown over time.

Sky Bri's profile summary

Full name Skylar Bri Gender Female Date of birth 21 February 1999 Age 25 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 34-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-64-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Single Profession Internet personality, adult content creator, model Net worth $1 million–$2 million Instagram @realskybri X (Twitter) OnlyFans @skybri

What is Sky Bri's net worth?

According to Thrilling, Only Wikis and The People Facts, Sky Bri has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $2 million as of 2024. She has accumulated her wealth through her career as a model on social media and through subscriptions from her OnlyFans account.

The model owns several expensive propertiesies, including a Mercedes AMG G63 worth $200,000.

Here is a detailed breakdown of Sky Bri's career and income streams.

Social media influencing

Top-5 facts about Sky Bri. Photo: @realskybri on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Sky Bri commands a massive following on various social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok. Here, she uses her influence and huge fanbase to earn from sponsored posts. For example, Skylar collaborates with brands like Fleshlight and Vixen Brand on Instagram, earning substantial amounts from them.

OnlyFans earnings

Sky Bri has accumulated most of her wealth from OnlyFans, where she creates adult content. According to Skabash, the entertainer first started creating adult content for OnlyFans in 2020.

How much does Sky Bri make? The star charges $20 per month and has subscription bundles for three months (at $60) and six months (at $120), which she sometimes has reduced offers.

YouTube channel

Sky Bri also has a YouTube channel, SkyBriClips, which she opened on 5 October 2023. She posts video game content, short clips, steams and clips from her various interviews. According to Social Blade, Bri allegedly earns between $11 and $180 monthly and $135 and $2,200 per year.

Merchandise sales

Sky Bri is also a businesswoman who sells her merchandise online. According to Depop, the adult entertainer has various products for sale, including hoodies, T-shirts, hats, lingerie, some with her catchphrases, and many more.

How did Sky Bri get famous?

Sky became famous due to her content on social media and her decision to open OnlyFans in 2020. In addition, her fling with famous internet personality Jake Paul in March 2022 made her famous.

According to Essentially Sports, Jake orchestrated the fling to get revenge on then-ex-girlfriend Julia Rose. Speaking during a podcast with No Jumper, Bri revealed,

I’ve never really talked about this, but with Jake, the first night I hung out with him, he flew me to Puerto Rico. The very first night, the first conversation we had, ‘This is for clout.’ He was like, ‘At the end of this, I want you to post it.

She also claims that Jake allegedly told her this,

Get the clout from it whatever, and I’m probably going to make Julia mad and get the revenge that I need.

FAQs

Who is Sky Bri? She is an American social media personality and adult content creator. What is Sky Bri's age? The entertainer is 25 years old in 2024 and was born on 21 February 1999. How tall is Skylar Bri? She has a height of 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres. What is Sky Bri's net worth? As of 2024, the internet personality has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $2 million. How much does Sky Bri earn from OnlyFans? The exact amount from her OnlyFans is private. However, she offers exclusive content for a monthly, quarterly and yearly fee ranging from $20 to $120. What is Sky Bri's work experience? She reportedly worked for Target Retail Company from 2018 to 2020. Did Sky Bri and Jake Paul date? The duo reportedly had a fling from March 2022 to April 2023 and even got matching tattoos.

The topic of Sky Bri's net worth has generated interest from the public. The American social media personality has grown her net worth through modelling, influencing, and content creation on OnlyFans.

Yen.com.gh recently published an informative article about Bethenny Frankel's net worth. Bethenny is an American businesswoman, author and television personality. She is also known as a cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Bethenny Frankel's fame and fortune have generated much interest in her wealth from the public. Many are curious about how much the celebrated entrepreneur and television personality has made. So, what is Bethenny Frankel's net worth?

Source: YEN.com.gh