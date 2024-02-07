A TikToker's hilarious mother was not happy that her daughter was not married at 26 and decided to take matters into her own hands

In a video, while they were driving, the funny mother stopped by random men and playfully asked them if they wanted to marry her pretty daughter

The video was shared by her on TikTok, and many Ghanaians in the comments section could get over the hilarious mother's antics

Ghanaian TikToker Djifa has gone viral after sharing a hilarious video of her mother trying to find her a husband by asking random men on the road.

Djifa and her mother Photo Source: djiffa

Source: TikTok

The video, posted by Djifa on TikTok, showed her mother, who was not happy that her daughter was not married at 26, taking matters into her own hands. While they were driving, the funny mother stopped by several men and playfully asked them if they wanted to marry her pretty daughter. One man she asked declined the offer.

The man, who seemed amused by the mother’s proposal, politely declined and said he did not have a job, so he could not handle the pretty woman. The daughter, who was filming the whole scene, could not stop laughing at her mum's antics.

Some Ghanaian men in the comments section of the video expressed their interest in marrying the daughter and asked for her contact details.

Djifa and her mother get the internet laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

COLOERIX DESIGN said:

Then All the Ghana men will marry your daughter if you ask at the right place

Maestro_gh asked:

How much is the bride price ?

Shmoke commented:

The guy will go and tell his friends they will say he’s lying

Mother bonds with daughter on graduation day

In another story, a video of a mother crying on the day of her daughter's graduation sparked an emotional reaction from netizens.

In a video, the young lady praised her mom, supporting and showing her all the love she needed.

Netizens who reacted to the video congratulated the lady for making her mother proud.

Source: YEN.com.gh