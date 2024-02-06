Dancer, Endurance Grand has inspired her fan group to support the medical expenses of an ailing young girl

The lady shared a video of herself on TikTok recounting the gesture from Endurance Grand and her fans

The video has gained significant traction as scores of netizens empathized with the lady and praised Endurance Grand

Ghanaian-Nigerian dancer, Endurance Grand and her fans have become heroes to a young Ghanaian mother and her ailing daughter.

In a video shared by the young mother, she recounted how life had become tough for her following the critical condition of her daughter who had been admitted to Korle Bu hospital for surgery.

The video of her talking about how Endurance Grand's supporters helped finance the operation has got many netizens talking.

Woman thanks Endurance Grand and her fans Photo source: Instagram/EnduranceGrand

Young mother thanks Endurance Grand for saving her child

According to the young mother, she shared her daughter's plights with a TikTok user who is a staunch member of a devoted Endurance Grand fan army.

The fan army dedicated to the progress of Endurance Grand and her most beloved colleague, Demzy Baye, mobilised and donated an undisclosed amount towards the young girl's operation and recovery.

She posted a video recounting the experience and thanked the Ghanaian dancer and her fan army for the gesture which has helped save her child.

Netizens react to the gesture by Endurance Grand and her fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to the young mother's video.

346queen said:

may the almighty Yahweh bless Dwp and protect them for us... indeed they were meant for a purpose

DG Angel wrote:

may God grant our princess quick recovery

patito advised:

please is okay u are making us crying more God has done it okay stop crying.God bless DWP

Serwaa GoldDGLArmy❤️ added:

God bless them so much

Endurance Grand causes a stir with her new look

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that dancer and viral sensation, Endurance Grand had cut her locks and unveiled her new look online.

The dancer disclosed that her big chop decision was to embrace her identity and make her happy.

