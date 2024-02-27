Two albinos who happen to be siblings have gone viral on TikTok after they made a video together expressing their interest in renting an apartment

The beautiful duo, who looked adorable together, sparked reaction on the social media app as many were stunned by their skin and beauty

In the comments section of the video, many people reacted to seeing the rare pair and dropped interesting comments

A TikTok video of two albino siblings looking for an apartment has gone viral, attracting thousands of views and comments. The video, posted by @obroninokaa_s3n, showed the brother and sister in each other's company and smiling as they introduced themselves and explained their situation.

The video, which has over 500 thousand views and 90,000 likes, has sparked a lot of reactions from TikTok users, who were amazed by the rare sight of an albino pair. Albinism is a genetic condition that affects the production of melanin, the pigment that gives color to the skin, hair, and eyes.

Many Ghanaians in the comments praised the pair for their beauty, confidence, and love, while others were curious about albinism.

Albino couple stun many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

seyigabbypopcaan said:

your sister look pretty and cute. pls never mind those hate comments ok. do whatever u can do to be happy ok.

Selorm reacted:

Eeeiii jato I see some keep oo

Dj kwaku shark commented:

I hear say u people don’t die and I have never seen your poster da pls update me

jahwize2 said:

I don’t know if u will see this cus it’s in afternoon but ur sister looks beautiful

oliviaoppong865 commented:

she's cute the way she winked at the end

Robert Mensah Tamakloe said:

But this funny to watch again and again

Albino lady dances

In another story, an albino lady who is extremely beautiful generated reactions on TikTok after she posted a short video.

The cute albino lady, Nalenhle, often posts short videos of herself on TikTok to show people how cute she looks.

Nalenhle looks so beautiful that people who saw the video admired her and described her with flowering words.

