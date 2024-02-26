A video of a Ghanaian lady expressing her displeasure over the living conditions of her boyfriend has gone viral on social media

This comes after she realised that the young man lives in the kiosk

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video urged the lady not to jilt her lover because he lives in a kiosk

A Ghanaian lady was in disbelief after realising that her boyfriend lives in a kiosk.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @harrietamissah was disappointed that her lover had not been able to rent a house.

Ghanaian lady unhappy with man after finding out he lives in kiosk Photo credit: @harrietamissah/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Obviously stunned, the lady asked her boyfriend how he is able to live in a kiosk without a fan or air-conditioner.

She proceeded to add that she would break up with him and go in for a man with a decent place of abode.

The viral video, which highlights the humble beginning of the young man, had raked in over 8000 likes and 300 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video urged the woman not to despise the humble beginnings of the young man.

Zea stated:

Painful aspect of this is when he gets money,he will go in for a lady of his choice

Clark_Classic_Collections wrote:

If you really love him please kindly pray with him on Alpha hour and things will turn around

Mhårmhíē Åhrmårh KhīzzCøndøm reacted:

I started lyk dis with a guy and the moment he got matress , fan and Tv he changed lol so fr me , am done with such relationships.All the Best tho

Yaskini Lance James added:

You're really good... Things will turn out.. Don't worry about those negative comments.. He will never leave.. See Messi and his wife as an example..

2548866910684427 indicated:

I like a lady like this but when I get money boom

Lady admits her boyfriend is ugly

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady is trending after detailing why she jilted her ex-boyfriend.

In a video on TikTok, a pretty Ghanaian lady who was quizzed on why she broke up with her ex said it was because he was broke.

The lady added that her current boyfriend is not good-looking, but she is dating him because he has money and takes good care of her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh