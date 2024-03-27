Heartfelt reactions have poured in following news about the death of the second wife of National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

Reports about the death of Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharubutu emerged online on Wednesday, March 27

Ghanaians, including Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, have extended candid condolences to the Muslim leader and the entire family

Ghanaians have shared heartfelt condolences amid reports about the demise of the second wife of National Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

Several people, including Vice-President Dr Bawumia, mourned the demise of Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharubutu, whose death became public on Wednesday, March 27.

Reactions as Ghana's National Chief Imam loses wife Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharubutu. Photo credit: mbawumia.

Source: Instagram

Bawumia mourns

In an Instagram post, the vice-president extended his sincere condolences to the chief imam and the entire family of the deceased.

''Inaa lillahi wa inaa ilayhi raji'un. I have learnt with sadness the passing of our dear grandmother and beloved wife of the National Chief Imam, Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharubutu.

Hajia @sbawumia and I extend our condolences to His Eminence, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and the entire family,'' Dr Bawumia said.

The vice president prayed for the Almighty Allah to welcome ''our dear grandmother and grant her Jannatul Firdaus.''

Read his post below:

Netizens share honest emotions

Aside from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, many Ghanaians have mourned the death of Hajia Rahmatu Sharubutu.

Fosuaa_diana1 said:

Rest Well Grandma.

Abdulrahim8512 posted:

May Allah have mercy on her soul.

Baahgrant commented:

Awww, may Allah receive her soul and grant her peace in her rest.

Ustazhaarun wrote:

All the Muslim ummah who found their selves there .

May Allah be pleased with them .

Big._ellis said:

Ameen summa Ameen.

Tawakaltulardrashid commented:

Ameen summa Ameen.

Hajia_katari said:

Ameen.

Nuhumubaraka posted:

Aameen.

John Dumelo breaks down at his mum's burial service

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that actor/politician John Dumelo could not handle the sight of his late mum lying in a casket at her pre-burial church service at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, Accra.

He attempted to hold back emotions but failed as he broke down with tears flowing down his face.

At one point, the actor had to bend his head while shedding tears. Dumelo was surrounded by family members and loved ones, including actress and film producer Selassie Ibrahim.

Source: YEN.com.gh