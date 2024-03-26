Former GNPC boss, Dr KK Sarpong, has been barred by the Offinso Municipal Security Council from holding himself as Offinsohene

This follows a recent video where he was captured receiving pleasantries as the 'true' Offinsohene

The Security Council says the incident could pose a serious conflict hence their actions

The Offinso Municipal Security Council in the Ashanti Region has prohibited the former boss of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr Kofi Koduah Sarpong, from posing as Paramount Chief of the Offinso Traditional Area.

This follows the Security Council sighting of a video in which the GNPC former boss is seen receiving pleasantries from well-wishers who hail him as the ‘true’ Offinsohene.

The former GNPC boss has been barred from holding himself as Offinsohene. Source: Ghana CEOs Summit

Source: Facebook

According to the Security Council, the GNPC's former boss’ actions are in clear violation of the traditional authority of the land and could provoke violent confrontations in the area.

The Council has also barred him from holding any public event in the area or anywhere else while posing as Offinsohene.

This comes after a long-drawn chieftaincy dispute over who would succeed the former Offinsohene, Nana Wiafe Akenten III.

Dr Kofi Koduah Sarpong, who was selected by the then-Queen mother, Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko, was rejected twice by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who claimed due process had not been followed in the selection process.

A new candidate was later accepted by the Asantehene and was made to swear allegiance under the stool name Nana Dwamena Akenten II.

Meanwhile, Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko was destooled by the Asantehene for insubordination.

Despite her destoolment, the former queen mother has been adamant Dr KK Sarpong be recognised as the sole chief of Offinso.

On March 13, 2024, she submitted a letter to the Offinso Municipal Chief Executive declaring Dr. K.K. Sarpong as the new Omahene while soliciting his support.

This has raised fears of future chieftaincy clashes in the area.

Deployment of police in Offinso

The Municipal Security Council Chair, Kingsley Owusu-Appiah, says to prevent any violence in the area, the usurper has been barred from going to any of the two palaces within the Offinso Traditional Area and posing as a chief.

He has further warned that should any chieftaincy-related clash arise as a result of Dr KK Sarpong’s actions, he would be held fully responsible.

Meanwhile, steps have been taken to safeguard the peace and calm in the community.

These include the permanent deployment of police personnel from the Formed Police Unit at the two palaces in Offinso.

Nana Dwamena Akenten II, the accepted Offinsohene, has also warned against disrespecting the Asantehene’s authority as Otumfuo Osei Tutu is the highest authority in the Ashanti Region.

Nana Serwaa Nyarko raises challenge against Otumfuo

Prior to her destoolment, the Offinsohemaa Nana Serwaa Nyarko had criticised the Asantehene for rejecting the nomination of Dr Kofi Koduah Sarpong.

YEN.com.gh reports that the queen mother had accused the Asantehene of using unfair tactics to refuse the nomination of Dr K.K. Sarpong despite his popularity with the youth and his many good deeds in Offinso.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh