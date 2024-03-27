The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has lost his second wife, Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharubutu

She died in the early hours of Wednesday, March 27, 2024, and will be buried according to Islamic tradition

A statement from the Chief Imam's spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, indicated that a Janazah prayer and burial will be held at 2 pm

Hajia Ramatu Tawie passed on in the early hours of Wednesday, March 27, 2024

A statement issued by the Chief Imam's spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, indicated that a Janazah prayer and burial will be held at 2 pm as Islam demands at the Chief Imam's residence.

The statement indicated that all sympathisers are expected to arrive at 1 pm to partake in the prayer and extend their support to the grieving family during this challenging time.

As a wife to such a prominent Ghanaian, Hajia Rahmatu was vital in supporting her husband's effort to promote peace, unity, and interfaith dialogue in Ghana.

Chief Imam to turn 105 in April 2024

Hajia Rahmatu has passed away a few weeks before her husband will turn 105.

On April 27, 2023, the National Chief Imam turned 104 years on and was celebrated by all Ghanaians.

During the celebration, an old photo of the Chief Imam surfaced. He was dressed in a white t-shirt, had a low haircut and dark beard and eyebrows

Many people, including President Akufo-Addo, wished him well and prayed they would enjoy a long life like him.

