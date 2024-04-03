An African-American woman has got tongues wagging online after she shared her experience with men in Ghana.

in a viral TikTok video, the woman said she is amazed by how direct men in Ghana are when they approach women they want to woo.

Her TikTok page is buzzing with many Ghanaians in the comment section sharing varied opinions on her experience.

An African-American woman, who recently visited Ghana for vacation has had many Ghanaian men blushing after she said some lovely things about how they approach women.

The woman, who visited Ghana during the December holidays, said she was amazed by the level of confidence exhibited by men in the West African country in their bid to woo women.

In a short video shared by thetrinityjackson on Tiktok, the young woman, identified as Trinity Jackson, said, unlike their counterparts in America, men in Ghana were straightforward with their approach to women.

Men in Ghana have no fear of rejection. By the time an American man would be thinking before he talks to a woman, what is she gonna say, a Ghanaian man's shot is already halfway to the rim. I'm telling you, if they see you and they like what they see, they are gonna say something right then and there.

Miss Jackson further said she experienced that directness from Ghanaian men at a Nightclub she visited in Accra during last year's Detty December.

She said while at the club she noticed a man winking at her from afar and when their eyes met, he raised his glass to her, and within a few minutes of her returning the gesture, the man suddenly approached her to shoot his shot.

Miss Jackson's video has gone viral with over 28k likes and close to 1k comments.

Some Ghanaians have shared their views on it.

drakebuckness6 commented:

Had the best dating experience in Ghana. I left feeling like a goddess

And if you reject them too they accept and leave nicely, no pressure or fight

3•2•5 also shared his views:

If you had stayed extra two weeks your traditional wedding would have been happening asap

Mari had this to say:

I’m going to Ghana on a trip and not coming back

