Many Ghanaians have gushed about the gorgeous four-bedroom house an African-American woman built in Ghana

The property has solar panels, a vast compound with a small security post, a water reservoir, ornamental plants and other unique features

The woman confessed that she built the house for $60,000 but added that others could build a similar property for $50,000

An African-American woman amazed many Ghanaians when she shared in an interview with YouTuber Ekow Simpson how she built a four-bedroom house in Asebu, Ghana, for $60,000.

African-American woman builds a house in Ghana for $60,000. Photo credit: Ekow Simpson

Source: Youtube

She said she had to make a few upgrades around the house, but others could build it for $50,000.

The property has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a vast compound, a security post, air conditioning, solar panels, a water reservoir and ornamental plants lined up in front of the wall.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the African-American woman's stunning property

Many Ghanaians were impressed with the woman's house and shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some responses below.

Eshun-nii Royal said:

Congratulations to Ekow Simpson for taking the time to interview this beautiful lady. I will definitely see her soon. I'm from North Carolina as well

Victor-VE Univers commented:

The house is beautiful and huge. Thanks for showing us around. I have similar videos on my channel. Thumbs up

G P remarked:

Ekow, you did a good job with the drone...I am so happy for my sister, she has a nice house...congratulations to her! Now I just need to pop in for some tea

Paul Shalom opined:

No judgement on the sister. Everyone has their own taste but $60k for this single-storey home? No way. The house in the background looks more like what can be built for $60k, or at least a two-storey.

