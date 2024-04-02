An elderly Ghanaian woman has got people talking online after she opened up on her marital struggles some decades ago

In a viral TikTok video, the woman disclosed that she was forced to become the breadwinner of her family for 30 years due to her husband's inability to provide for the home.

Netizens have flooded the comments section of the said TikTok video to share their opinions with some describing the woman's story as unbelievable.

An elderly Ghanaian woman is trending online after she opened up on the challenges she endured in her marriage with her late husband.

The elderly woman disclosed that her marriage, which began on a good note, hit the rocks after her husband faced some financial difficulties, making it impossible for him to discharge his responsibilities.

Woman advises young ladies on marriage Photo credit:DEK360Ghana/YouTube

Source: Youtube

In a viral video shared by dek360ghana on TikTok, the old woman said the unfortunate turn of events in her marriage forced her to become the breadwinner of her famliy.

Waakye business helped

Through her waakye business, the elderly woman, whose name wasn't mentioned in the viral video, said she was able to fend for her family for 30 years.

During this period, the woman said she gave her husband money daily for his personal upkeep without fail until his unfortunate demise.

"I took care of him, cooked for him and gave him chop money for 30 years till he died.

While acknowledging that not all women would be patient enough to stick by their spouses in situations like hers, the elderly woman said she stood by her husband because she took her marital vows seriously.

She further advised men to remain loyal and faithful to their wives in order not to break their homes.

The elderly woman also diclosed that she took a personal decision not remarry or date in honour of her late husband's memory.

The viral video of the elderly woman, at the time of filing this story, had raked in a lot of engagements with over 1400 likes and 212 comments.

Ghanaians reacted to the video and shared the opinions.

Below are some comments

Justina commented:

This is what our generation men call wife material but on behalf of the sisterhood, we are sorry

No.time_Eric also indicated:

Did she die ???? Woman learn from her

Nana Adwoa replied:

I rebuke this kind of love , ei

Cindikayy Ofori also opined:

imagine you have a marital issue and you are seeking advice from this woman

Ghanaian lady spends GH¢280K to relocate husband to UK who also brought his girlfriend

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that middle-aged Ghanaian woman based in the UK suffered the most painful ordeal in her life in the hands of her now ex-husband, whom she helped join her abroad.

In a interview with DJ Nyame on his SVTV Youtube channel, the woman disclosed that she spent an equivalent of GH¢280,000, as travel expenses to relocate her husband from Ghana to the United Kingdom.

She said the man she thought was joining her abroad to make life easier had an ulterior motive, which all came to bear right before her very own eyes.

She said the man, after moving to the UK, also decided to help his girlfriend in Ghana to join him.

Source: YEN.com.gh