A video of a young man lamenting over the demands of a Ghanaian lady has gone viral online

This comes after he complained that a lady he recently met was demanding GH¢1,000 from him

Many people who reacted to the video were not astonished, with some calling out the said lady

A Ghanaian man in Canada sparked reactions online after he opened up about his recent conversation with a lady he recently met online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the man spotted walking by the roadside said he was chatting with the lady on the phone when she suggested that they play truth or dare.

Ghana man calls out girl on TikTok Photo credit: @kobby_arthur_jnr/TikTok

Source: TikTok

"I picked dare, and to my surprise, this lady asked me to send her GH¢1,000. I was shocked and told her I don't do such things, even if you want to ask me for money, why should it be at the early stage of the game and not at the fifth round. " he said angrily.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 600 likes and 60 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians comment on the video of the Ghanaian man

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section laughed at the young man's reaction in relation to the lady's demand.

Jelani334 stated:

nanka dare no na u think say she dey come say twa sendi no anaaa

mistypius commented:

I wish I meet someone like that

Zurich stated:

Masa send

EFYA STAR Gal wrote:

ooo really 33ny33 y3nyinaa ooo

Qwerku wan added:

man..u dey wear wig anaa

Bra_CharleS added:

Chai.... My guy haha... Long

Lady ask her boyfriend to pay loan to prove his love

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a confused Ghanaian young man recently resorted to netizens to help him solve his dilemma.

The young man, who wanted to remain anonymous, revealed that the lady he is currently dating insisted he pay off a loan she took with her former boyfriend.

According to him, the lady wants him to use that to prove his love for her and prevent her from losing her properties as collateral, but he believes it is not right.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh