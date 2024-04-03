A video of a Ghanaian nurse's reaction after relocating to the US has gone viral online

He expressed delight over the opportunity to work as a registered nurse in the US

Many people who reacted to the video congratulated the young man for getting the opportunity to relocate to the US

A Ghanaian nurse Hamza Salifu was filled with joy after he successfully relocated to the US to continue with his practice.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Hamza, who wore a bright smile, said travelling abroad had always been his dream and was delighted when he got the opportunity.

He said that although the travel process was delayed, he was delighted to be in the US and was ready to help improve healthcare delivery in that country

"It has been a childhood dream to go abroad, but I didn't know anybody and wondered how it was possible until I learned of Avant.

The video of Hamza expressing joy after relocating to the US had raked in over 1700 likes and 90 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians react to the comments

Social media users who reacted to the video congratulated Hamza for relocating to the US.

elizabethtetteh13 commented:

please I just completed my national service, am I eligible. Thank you from Ghana

Maggie replied:

Do you take CNA's?And should one have 6 months experience?

genesisewuramabad indicated:

im a registered midwife do i hv a chance?

Bismark Nana Agyemang wrote:

General Room Boss on the mic..... big ups brother. a job well-done

_Chine_Cherem added:

Hello avant do you really allow a diploma nurse pursue a bsn in nursing while working with you

Samiratu replied:

congratulations.Ghana and the people of Tamale wish you well.May Allah be with you

NashSinless stated:

Wow.. senior hamza am proud of you

Ghanaian nurse relocates to Ireland

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another Ghanaian nurse who recently moved to Ireland shared why she may never return to Ghana to work.

In a video on YouTube, she said nurses are paid based on their years of experience and the number of hours they work, unlike in Ghana, where nurses have a fixed salary.

Abena added that she considered her family, too, since she is a wife and a mother. She realised that Ireland was the best place for her family as well.

