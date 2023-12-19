A group of handsome London-based Ghanaian guys have arrived in Ghana, announcing their presence in the country via a TikTok video

They said they were in the country to enjoy Detty December, and many Ghanaian guys said they had to hide their girlfriends from them

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaian ladies were swooning over them as they admired their handsome looks

A good-looking squad of elegant London-based Ghanaian gentlemen have made a grand entrance into Ghana, capturing the attention of locals with their charm and looks.

In a TikTok video that went viral, the group announced their arrival, sharing their excitement for what they said promises to be an unforgettable Detty December experience.

Their announcement has not only fueled excitement but also triggered a lot of concern among some Ghanaian men, who said they would be hiding their girlfriends from the handsome group as they feared losing their women.

In the comments section of the viral TikTok video, a plethora of Ghanaian ladies could not contain their admiration for the handsome visitors. The local beauties shared words of admiration as they swooned over the stylish London-based Ghanaians, openly expressing their appreciation for the charm and good looks on display.

Handsome UK borgas spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Tattoo said:

Eish thank God I’m not pregnant oooo detty December here I come

Anything funny reacting:

Make i first hide my woman cus eii

BILQIS ✌️wrote:

Which side of Ghana are you, so I can be passing there

Precious love commented:

Hide your girlfriend..I repeat hide your girlfriend

LAVISH wrote:

Thank God I preg my babe

N3MESIS said:

Twa wo tw3 people is in town

UK-based Ghanaian man shares his salary

In another story, a Ghanaian man living in the UK said when he converted his first salary to Ghana Cedis, it was about Gh¢40,000.

Godfred said he was amazed and decided to work harder so he could earn more and remit some to his relatives back home.

He added that he would only return to Ghana if an employer could pay him Gh¢50,000 each month.

