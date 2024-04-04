Ghanaian artist Kwaku Addo Boateng has reached a new height as his artwork featured on a billboard in the UK

In a post on X, he showcases the impressive drawing glowing over the Waterloo Bridge in London

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Boateng disclosed the inspiration behind the impressive drawing

Ghanaian artist Kwaku Addo Boateng has celebrated his impressive drawing featuring over the Waterloo Bridge in London in the UK.

He shared the joy of his work receiving exposure with admirers in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Ghanaian artist Kwaku Addo Boateng's drawing features on billboard over Waterloo Bridge in London.

The creative had taken his followers through the journey of drawing before the final work, which now beams on the billboard in London.

Boateng expressed excitement about beginning the new month on a positive note by posting photos of the advertised drawing.

''All the way from Ghana. My drawing is on display on a huge billboard over Waterloo Bridge, London. What a way to start my month,'' he captioned the post.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Boateng disclosed the inspiration behind his creative drawing.

''I'm Kwaku Addo Boateng, a 24-year-old pencil artist living in Tema in the Greater Accra Region. My drawing was inspired by a friend named Mark, who came to see me at home. He withstood the blistering sun before arriving at my place, which sparked the idea to depict him. Initially, I intended to try something but decided to capture him on paper.

''The drawing evokes calmness and also resonates with the struggles of the ordinary Ghanaian,'' Boateng told YEN.com.gh.

See the images below:

Boateng was among 68 creatives selected from over 6,000 applicants from 17 countries who entered the 2024 Derwent Art Prize. He appealed for votes to win a prize in the People's Choice Prize category, which kicked off on Thursday, April 4.

The Derwent Art Prize 2024 presents a prize fund of £13,000, including a £4,000 First Prize with a year's supply of Derwent products, a £2,000 Second Prize, and awards for young artists, a Young Artist First Prize of £4,000, a Young Artist Second Prize of £2,000, and a People's Choice Award worth £500.

Boateng's achievement comes after a Ghanaian artist created a mosaic of Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter, Baby Maxin. Another Ghanaian designer, The Fashion GodD, went viral on social media for wearing an outfit made from Ghana Must Go bags.

Boateng moves netizens

The photos of the drawing resonated with Boateng's admirers, as many expressed appreciation for his talent and creativity.

