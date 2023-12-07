Krist, a Ghanaian man living in the UK, has opened up about his failed marriage and working life

He sat for an interview with SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami and discussed how he overcame abuse from his estranged partner before their divorce

YEN.com.gh reached out to US professional intimacy coach Erica Daniel about how the ex-couple can manage the disappointment

A UK-based Ghanaian man, Krist, has recalled how he overcame tribulations and marital problems when he relocated from Ghana to the European country.

Speaking to DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, he revealed that his ex-wife physically abused him during their marriage and threw him out of their home before finally divorcing him.

Ghanaian man details how his ex-wife funded his relocation to the UK and threw him out. Photo credit: SVTV Africa.

Source: UGC

Krist explained that he moved to the UK with the support of his ex-wife when his business collapsed in Ghana, but the marriage fell apart because of her quick-tempered behaviour.

"My ex-wife was quick-tempered. She attacked me outside once after roughly a month in the UK. My wife is petite, but she smacked me twice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

''I encouraged her to calm down since she was upset with her mother. She chastised me for failing to defend her. After that encounter, I had four visions of our divorce," he said on SVTV Africa.

YEN.com.gh spoke with Erica Daniel, a professional intimacy coach from the United States, on how the ex-couple might manage their disappointment.

''When a couple divorces, there might be resentment and disappointment, especially if you have a loving relationship with someone. As a result, people must appreciate and be honest about their emotions.

''They should take advantage of whatever is going on inside them to decrease their hold on them. They should also receive the necessary assistance in transitioning from emotions that control them to emotions that control them. These would assist them in dealing with disappointment and other difficulties,'' Daniel told YEN.com.gh.

Watch the interview below:

Ghanaian businessman Kwame Fosu Asare claims marriage is not for the poor

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian entrepreneur Kwame Fosu Asare opined that marriage is not for the poor while admonishing parents to quit forcing their children into marriage.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Carline Auto Parts explained to DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa that the age of compelling children to marry is outmoded because keeping a home has become too expensive.

He urged parents to allow their children to find their feet when they secure a stable job before pushing them into marriage.

Italian lady married to Ghanaian hubby opens up about their marriage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Czech Republic journalist Anna-Marie, married to a Ghanaian husband, opened up about their marriage as she talked about learning each other's culture and navigating challenges for a healthy marriage.

The pair visited Ghana in October 2023 and sat for an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, where they talked about the difficulties they encountered in the early stages of their love life and union.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh