The students of Prempeh College who represented Ghana at the World Robotics Challenge have been awarded a scholarship.

The young men who gave their best at the international competition ultimately emerged winners.

Photos of Prempeh College students who contested in the World Robotic Challenge. Image credit: @Prempeh College

Source: Facebook

As a token of their success, they have been awarded a $80,000 scholarship, equivalent to GH¢1,140,800, to further their education abroad.

In a photo shared on social media, the young Ghanaian men, beaming with smiles, flaunted their awards and certificates.

They were in the company of a teacher who also beamed with smiles as he shared the young men's glory.

See the post below:

Netizens react to the news

Netizens who thronged the comment section could not conceal their joy as they congratulated the young men.

