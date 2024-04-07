Frederick Ameyaw, a Ghanaian who travelled to the United States of America, said he felt so embarrassed when he relocated

His uncle threw him out after he stayed with him for four months, and he had to start living with people and moving to different states

He said his most embarrassing moment was when he had to gate-crush at a wedding so he could get food to eat

A Ghanaian living in the US shared how his early years abroad made him feel dehumanised and embarrassed due to what he went through.

Frederick Ameyaw said the first time he travelled was to the UK in 2004 on a Holiday worker visa (SWAV); he deferred his education and worked there for a year. He returned to Ghana to complete his tertiary education.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Frederick Ameyaw said he travelled to the US in 2009 for greener pastures.

Frederick Ameyaw, in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Frederick said that when he got to the US, he lived with his uncle, who later threw him out, but someone found him a place to stay.

“After I stayed with my uncle for a while in the US, my uncle sacked me from the house. I had nowhere to stay. Someone got me a place later, but that was the beginning of my problems. The room was rat-infested, and I moved after five years.”

Frederick moved to stay with his female friend. However, she threw him out because he did not want to have sexual affairs with her.

“A female friend hosted me for a while but sacked me because I did not agree to sleep in her room."

He recounted that his most embarrassing moment was when he went to a wedding so that he could get food. He added that he was not invited to the function, but hunger led him to the event.

Frederick said things turned around when he met his former wife. He returned to Ghana in 2018 because he was tired of living abroad.

He added that he got his current job when he returned to Ghana, which made him return to the US.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from social media users. Read them below:

@realestatecoachestv said:

This interview really proves,Don't judge a book by it's cover!! He may look rich now but he"s really been through it!! This is one of the best Interviews on this platform...

@kingsleyowusuborngreat643 wrote:

This my situation.This is the best interview which relates to my life.God is in control

@kojoafriyie5493 said:

I like the man. Real talk and Thank you DJ

@bernice0fosuaantwiantwi524 wrote:

Thanks for sharing ur story...is not easy

@comfortnyarko3932 said:

Listen to your story, my eyes are full of tears , I’m New Jersey. Thank God so much for your recovery.

Ghanaian nurse who is jobless in the UK after relocating

In another story, a Ghanaian who moved to the UK in November 2023 with a health and care worker visa has not got a job.

Atta Danquah said he relies on his family members in Ghana to send him money for his rent and other expenses.

