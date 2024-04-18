A video of a UK-based Ghanaian lady recounting how she lost her job in Ghana has gone viral

She noted in the video that she was dismissed from her old job as a banker after a friend betrayed her

Netizens who thronged the comment section celebrated with her as she announced her new role abroad

A Ghanaian lady has shared a touching story of how she lost her job in Ghana but got a better one abroad.

In a video circulating online, she disclosed that she worked as a banker in Ghana, however, she was sacked due to a friend's betrayal.

Fast forward, she relocated abroad and has now secured a better job.

Taking to TikTok the pretty Ghanaian lady celebrated her new job by dancing happily.

She further captioned the video:

"Someone I call a friend betrayed me and I lost my job as a banker in Ghana."

"I was so heartbroken but guess what? God gave me a better position in the UK."

The video which was shared by @Ama_Momii has since reached over 3,500 people, with 3,620 likes and 244 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video:

Netizens who saw the video were touched by the story. Some joined her to celebrate her success.

@Yaa Irene wrote:

"God was preparing you to another level but because we are human being sometimes we will feel bad. I thank God for your life dear."

@Sweet Vonney wrote:

"Awww. You made me sad this afternoon this is what I'm going through at work right now but l know God change situation."

@Doro wrote:

"God of Suddenly came through for you. Congrats love."

