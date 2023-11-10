A video of how a Ghanaian lady announced that she would be travelling abroad has gone viral

The lady showed the moment she got her passport from the embassy and checked to see if she was granted a visa

Many people who saw the video commended the young lady as she readies to leave the country

A pretty young Ghanaian lady received loads of congratulatory messages after she shared a video to announce that she had been granted a visa to travel abroad.

In a TikTok video, the young lady @akosuahtracy1, spotted seated in a room, showed off her passport apparently after it was sent to her from the embassy.

Ghanaian lady delights as she gets visa Photo credit: @akosuahtracy1/TikTok

As she opened it, her face suddenly lit up with smiles, after which she showed it to the camera as proof that she had secured visa approval and would leave the country.

She revealed in the caption that she waited two months to post the video and encouraged people desirous of leaving the country to be patient because their time would come.

The 27-second video had gathered over 2000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend her

Netizens who watched the video commended the young lady on securing a visa, whereas others were also optimistic that they would leave the country soon.

Jenny4real stated:

Tap in your blessing congratulations

CocoZippy wrote:

My testimony is next week if God willing

Nhanha Yaa Frema204 replied:

woooowthat's why u've closed down ur shop awww'm very proud of you

Obaapa Yaa Boatemaa added:

congrats Akosua I tap into your blessings

Wealthy_Fiifi indicated:

Please I have my passport can you help me

Lady gets 10-year visa in 2 days

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lois, a young lady sparked reactions online as she revealed how she acquired a 10-year US visa within two days

She shared her extraordinary experience, leaving many social media users in disbelief.

"I had compiled a lot of documents after making two copies of each. My mom is a Ga woman, so you know how it goes. When I was going, my file looked like I was going to write an exam. But upon getting there, they didn't even check them. They asked me one question and I told them my visa was approved," Lois recounted in her TikTok video.

Source: YEN.com.gh