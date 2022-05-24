100+ betrayal fake friends quotes that will open your eyes

Some people have found themselves asking what is so difficult about loyalty after experiencing heart-wrenching character dishonesty from someone who used to be dear to them. Many of these people may feel hurt and need closure before moving on; sometimes, a couple of betrayal fake friends quotes may come in handy.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Photo: @qwitka, unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Betrayal fake friends quotes come in handy when you want to let a person know how you feel about their actions. Sometimes, these quotes stay in the diaries of those who experience the pain of being betrayed by someone they least expected.

Deep betrayal fake friends quotes

If you are in a dark place and feel like laying your hands on a quote about fake friends will help, the following are some sayings that you could refer to.

You must have completely mastered the art of deceiving yourself into believing that I was the bad person in our friendship so that you won't have to worry about feeling guilty for your actions. I hope these tricks help you sleep like a baby at night.

Do not put your faith in the hands of someone who has failed you twice. The first time indicated their foul nature; the second was to pass a message and a lesson; anything beyond that is to be classified as taking you for a ride.

The person you need to be wary of more than the adversary that ambushes you is a friend who pretends to embrace you, but in reality, they have a gun to your back.

The most challenging realisation that betrayal opens your eyes to is that someone you put on a pedestal is willing to put you down to see themselves in a better situation.

Do not let yourself become a wrong person because of the innocence that opens you up to the attack of a betrayal; the truth is a good heart sees no evil.

There are no shades to loyalty; it is either white or black. You are either wholly loyal or never loyal to a person. You are not meant to be loyal only at your convenience.

You do not have to feel like a gullible human because someone breaks the trust you kept in their care. You have done nothing but trust someone who is just not trustworthy.

When you break someone's trust, it is like crumpling paper. You can try to make it smooth again, but it will never go back to how it used to be.

Friendship is delicate as glass; once broken, it can be fixed, but there will always be cracks. - Waqar Ahmed

Fake friends are like shadows. They follow you in the sun but leave you in the dark.

Controllers, abusers, and manipulative people don't question themselves. They don't ask themselves if the problem is the…they always say the problem is someone else. - Darlene Quimet

It makes no sense to try to extend a friendship that was only meant to be a season into a lifetime. - Mandy Hale

False friendship, like the ivy, decays and ruins the walls it embraces; but true friendship gives new life and animation to the object it supports. - Richard Burton

Before you count your friends, make sure you can count on them. Some friends are only around when they want something from you but are never there when you need something from them. - Rashida Rowe

You have nothing to lose. You don't lose when you lose fake friends. - Joan Jett

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Photo: @thoughtcatalog, unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves; it is not my nature. - Jane Austen

Not all toxic people are cruel and uncaring. Some of them love us dearly. Many of them have good intentions. Most are toxic to our being simply because…they aren't inherently bad people, but they aren't the right people for us. And as hard as it is, we have to let them go. - Daniell Koepke

Share your weaknesses. Share your hard moments. Share your real side. It'll either scare away every fake person in your life or it will inspire them to finally let go of that mirage called "perfection," which will open the doors to the most important relationships you'll ever be a part of. - Dan Pearce

True friendship can afford true knowledge. It does not depend on darkness and ignorance. - Henry David Thoreau

If you are not going to be a comfort, have the decency to be an empty space. - Jennifer Crusie

Being betrayed is one of the most valuable lessons life can teach. - Shania Twain

An insincere and evil friend is more to be feared than a wild beast; a wild beast may wound your body, but an evil friend will wound your mind. - Buddha

True friends esteem you of greater worth than you feel deserving. False friends demand you prove that worth. - Richelle E. Goodrich

Best friends have 11 letters, but so does Backstabber. - Wiz Khalifa

Sarcastic fake people quotes

If you have had the misfortune of crossing paths with people who portrayed themselves to be one thing and down the road, they changed into your worst nightmare, it is not unusual to have trust issues.

There is a perfect moment in every betrayal you may experience; it is like two sides of a coin; a head stamped with the cruel experiences and a tail that tells the tale of salvation.

If you say all the good things when I am around and say the exact opposite when I am not, you are spineless and don't deserve to know anything about me.

Are you looking for your knife? Oh, yea look around at the last place you used it. Can't you remember? Oh, I do; check my back; it is the last place you used it.

Hey, former friend, I know you are hell-bent on stabbing me in the back, but I want to ask a favour while you are at it; could you please kiss both sides of my butt on your way back?

Hello, my double-faced buddy; I have a problem only you can proffer solutions to; I want you to tell me which of your faces I should punch you in first.

My pretty two-faced friend, I always wonder how you get the strength to be productive because it must be a lot of time invested in making up both of your faces.

Your face reminds me of the saying that there are two sides to every story; the difference is that both of yours tells the same from two mouths.

I don't think I have lost a friend; I believe I have been alone all these times.

You should be watchful of friends who profess to have your back in all situations; they could be holding a knife to your back all of those times.

Photo: @kaimantha, unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Oh, dear former friend, it is either you didn't get the message, or you are too slow in understanding it. Still, I just want you to know plainly that you have been excluded from the events of my life going forward, and I will admonish you to use the energy you use in stalking me to try and change for the benefit of your next relationship.

Oh gosh, why do I feel like my back has become a sort of target in your knife-throwing contest? You can stop now because you are a master at it.

I realise now what you meant when you said you would have my back; you were looking for a store for your knives.

Friends should be the ones you run to when you are in a situation that makes you cry, not the ones you are running away from because they are the reasons you are crying.

I am the type of friend that will help you prevent the cops from finding a body but do not be in my bad book because I know just how and where to hide a body.

It is a hurting feeling to be going through something that is killing you, but you have to pretend to smile.

Do not bother yourself about the people who are not in your life again; they got to their bus stop and alighted.

Your real friends will always believe in you, while the fake ones will take the rumours about you as the truth.

You need to be cautious of the people you tell about your weaknesses because some of them can't wait to hurt you with their information about you.

Fake friends and your shadows are similar since they leave you stranded when it is dark and gloomy but go everywhere with you when it is sunny and shiny.

Ignore the backstabbers because that is what they need, your attention. It is the only reason they are behind you and you are ahead.

Fake friends are no different from leeches, they are stuck to you and the blood they can get from you; you are useless to them.

Life is like a staircase; going up will require throwing off some people to keep your energy up.

Be cautious of the people you tell your problems to; few care less while the majority are happy you are in that bad situation.

An upfront enemy is more friendly than someone who pretends to be in love. Pay little attention to the things that people tell you and more attention to their actions. The things they do will reveal the truth behind their words.

Be slow to open up to people you meet, the majority pretend to be interested, but they are only after the information they can use to hurt you later in life.

I find it hard to hate you, but I am disappointed in the things you did that you promised never to do, including breaking my trust.

The painful thing about being lied to is realising that you were not regarded as worthy of knowing the truth.

Hey, fake buddy, I got you a new set of knives so you can keep doing the backstabbing that you love doing.

We are not enemies, and neither are we friends. We are two strangers who have memories.

Sometimes you need to play the fool, to fool the fool who thinks they're fooling you.

I am a decent enough individual to excuse your misdemeanours, but I am never foolish enough to count on you again!

Relationship love betrayal quotes

Photo: @paazpg, unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Two people get into a relationship, hoping to live for a lifetime, but anything can happen, including heartbreaks. So naturally, this can leave a sour taste in the mouth of the people involved, and a betrayal quote might be the anecdote that saves the day.

Love and marriage are wonderful arenas in which to place a character. We are most likely to risk our morals and beliefs while in love. Betrayal gives tremendous insights into a character as well. - Anita Shreve

An enemy cannot betray you, as you already expect your enemy to try to bring you down. Only a trusted "friend," acquaintance or family member can betray you, and that is what truly makes betrayal so hurtful and sad. - Bohdi Sanders

When someone stabs you in the back and then apologises, accept the apology, but don't give him the knife back to do it again! - Bohdi Sanders

We met less than a week ago, and in that time, I've done nothing but lie and cheat and betray you. I know. But if you give me a chance…all I want is to protect you. To be near you. For as long as I'm able. - Marissa Meyer

Love is whatever you can still betray. Betrayal can only happen if you love. - John le Carre

I have learnt that you can't determine if a person becomes loyal to you simply because you are good to them. Your lofty value of them will not translate into their high value of you. In some cases, the people you cherish most are the same people you shouldn't be trusting.

It was never my enemies I had to watch out for. It was the ones screaming, "I love you."

One of the hardest lessons in life is letting go. Whether it's guilt, anger, love, loss or betrayal. Change is never easy. We fight to hold on, and we fight to let go. If you've been hurt until it breaks your soul into pieces, your perspective in life will definitely change, and no one and nothing in this world could ever hurt you again. - Mareez Reyes

There are only really a few stories to tell in the end, and betrayal and the failure of love is one of those good stories to tell. - Sean Lennon

Do you believe a man can truly love a woman and constantly betray her? Never mind physically but betray her in his mind, in the very 'poetry of his soul'. Well, it's not easy, but men do it all the time. - Mario Puzo

Confession is not betrayal. What you say or do doesn't matter; only feelings matter. If they could make me stop loving you-that would be the real betrayal. - George Orwell

If your man was taken away from you by another woman, then you need to let go of him because a real man can not be taken unless he wants to be.

If you start feeling like you deserve more in life, you better leave, as it will be the most significant decision of your entire life.

I could never hurt him enough to make his betrayal stop hurting. And it hurts, in every part of my body. - Veronica Roth

The issue of the betrayal was so central to that; I felt the need to comment upon it. My choices were to ignore the games and put them 'outside' of continuity or to integrate them. I chose the latter. - Raymond E. Feist.

He, who had done more than any human being to draw her out of the caves of her secret, folded life, now threw her down into deeper recesses of fear and doubt. The fall was greater than she had ever known, because she had ventured so far into emotion and had abandoned herself to it. - Anaïs Nin

I'm not crying because of you; you're not worth it. I'm crying because my delusion of who you were was shattered by the truth of who you are. - Steve Maraboli

I have never known a more vulgar expression of betrayal and deceit. - Lucien Bouchard

Betrayal from a lover might make you feel less of yourself, but the reality is that they do not deserve you in the first place - Lord surreal

What to say to backstabbing friends?

Photo: @paazpg, unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Only a few things hurt more than being left at a crossroad. Below are some of the quotes you can send to a friend who has done you wrong.

You know that you have been stabbed when you feel the deep pain of betrayal. - Les Parrott

Betrayal is never easy to handle, and there is no right way to accept it. - Christine Feehan

Surprisingly, sometimes the same people you would have taken a bullet for without much ado are the ones who will be pulling the trigger.

Everyone suffers at least one bad betrayal in their lifetime. It's what unites us. The trick is not to let it destroy your trust in others when that happens. Don't let them take that from you. - Sherrilyn Kenyon

The worst pain in the world goes beyond the physical. Even further beyond any other emotional pain, one can feel. It is the betrayal of a friend. - Heather Brewer

I have been scarred by those I expected the most from. I've been told an untruth by those I love. I had felt like I was all by myself when I needed comfort the most. But after all is said and done, I have had to learn the truth that I am my own best friend because there are going to be days where myself is all I have got.

Faithful are the wounds of a friend, but the kisses of an enemy are deceitful. - Proverbs 27:6

You will discover how much hurt you have brought upon your soul when you betray the friend that always has your back.

Some people are willing to betray years of friendship just to get a little bit of the spotlight. - Lauren Conrad

Pleasure, which must be enjoyed at the expense of another's pain, can never be such as a worthy mind can fully delight in. - Samuel Johnson

Dealing with backstabbers, there was one thing I learned. They're only powerful when you got your back turned. - Eminem

A man who trusts can never be betrayed, only mistaken. - Cally Blakes

I am thankful to those who have deceived me…They believed they were just jabbing me in the back, but they also chopped me free from their contaminated life. - Steve Maraboli

"It was a mistake", you said. But the cruel thing was, it felt like the mistake was mine, for trusting you. - David Levithan

Betrayal quotes for fake friends

Betrayal can be draining and may eat into the mental and physical of the affected people. What is a good quote for fake friends? Below are some nice quotes that may suffice for the deceit experienced in dealing with untrue friends.

Sometimes when the people who are closest to you fool you, your home is no longer a place you can long to be happy in anymore. - Kristin Cas

When the body is stabbed, it heals, but an injury to the heart will scar it for a lifetime.

Photo: @ericjamesward, unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

People betray what they love, and sometimes it is not because they stopped loving but because they couldn't put your happiness before their own - Lord surreal

It is more shameful to distrust our friends than deceived by them. – Confucius

The point was to learn what it was we feared more: being misunderstood or being betrayed. - Adam Levin

Never believe a liar's truth, a cheater's answers, or a player's love.

Love finds those who still believe in love even after experiencing disappointment, who still hope after betrayal and still love even though they have been hurt before.

Love is understood, in a historical way, as one of the great human vocations. But its counterspell has always been infidelity. This terrible, terrible betrayal that can tear apart not only another person, not only oneself but whole families. - Junot Diaz

I'm not really sure why. But do you stop loving someone just because they betray you? I don't think so. That's what makes the betrayal hurt so much - pain, frustration, anger… and I still loved her. I still do. - Brandon Sanderson

I finally got the knife you stuck in my back out, and here it is. I believe you will be needing it again and soon. May the gods be with your next victim.

Nothing is as painful as getting stabbed in the back by the same person you would have sworn will have your back forever.

Someone who smiles too much with you can sometime frown too much with you at your back. - Michael Bassey Johnson

You will never have to question the intentions or integrity of people who have your best interest at heart. - Germany Kent

Depending on how you feel after experiencing it, betrayal fake friends quotes can help a long way in helping you to move on. The emotions come in different forms, and it is okay to let them flow freely.

As published on Yen.com.gh, sharing happy Easter celebration messages with friends and loved ones is one of the unique ways of celebrating the festive period.

This period reminds Christians across the world about God's love and the sacrifice that Christ made for humankind. Therefore, to spice up the celebration, check out the post to find ideas of messages that you can share with others.

Source: YEN.com.gh