A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to disclose how her three degrees helped her advance in the US Army.

She noted in a video in a video making rounds online that she skipped three ranks in the US Army due to her university certificates.

According to her, she holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, an LLM in International Law, and an Msc Cybersecurity, Tech, and Policy, and these helped her advance in the U.S. Army.

Reacting to a social media trend where some netizens tried to talk down on a degree, she revealed that her decision to bag more degrees has paid off significantly.

When they say your degree is just a piece of paper of paper but your degree helped you skip three ranks when you joined the US Army," she wrote."

Netizens laud her over her achievement

Netizens who saw the video were inspired by the young Ghanaian lady's story. Some took to the comment section to congratulate her over her achievement.

@Kobby wrote:

"This is some issue we need to address, because this trends are getting out of hands some say not having a degree is good and here we are with someone flexing her own."

@Ama Adddddz wrote:

"Degree fo) ankasa we glow differently . They should continue employing us wae."

