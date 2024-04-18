A video of a newly purchased building belonging to a Ghanaian man based in Italy has popped up

The young man flaunted the three-bedroom house in the video that has since gone viral on social media

Netizens who thronged the comment section were impressed as many celebrated him over the achievement

A Ghanaian man based in Italy has flaunted his newly purchased building on social media.

The plush building is a fully furnished three-bedroom house located in Italy.

In an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, he revealed that the house cost him a whopping 200,000 euros.

Netizens react to video

Many netizens who saw the video were left in awe. Some took to the comment section to celebrate the young man's achievement, while others also expressed different views.

@Raphael

"I would rather use that money for investment in Ghana than buying a house here."

@SufYan

"It's another investment too holding a house in Europe."

@Jah Bless

"200,000 euros can’t buy a 3-bedroom house in East Lagon my brother."

@Kweku Ofori

"Akoa Wei y3 guy guy."

@Scrilla

"€200k mortgage, not cash. after a couple of years, he can use the equity in the house to buy another property or cash out."

@Dzifa Barlon

"Buying a house abroad is a big investment."

@Malcolm Freeya

"This is encouraging for other young Ghanaians in Italy. Not to be like our predecessors, but to prosper."

@Nana Yaw Deuces

"Babia ne ha ebi lumba ein song ooo."

@Persis wrote:

"Big investment."

@SemcycaGh wrote:

"That same house if it was in Ghana, they will tell you it's $250k."

