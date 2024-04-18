A Nigerian man who resides in Ghana has put up a beautiful mansion in his home country, to the disbelieve of many people on social media

The young man, referred to as "Mr-No-gree", said he was able to build the house after three years of selling mobile phone covers in Ghana

Netizens are in total shock that a phone cover seller could build such a magnificent house

A young Nigerian resident in Ghana shocked the internet after he showcased a magnificent mansion he had built in his home country.

According to the young man identified as "Mr-No-gree" on his socials, he was able to put the mansion in Nigeria after selling mobile phone covers in Ghana for three years.

Mr No Gree at his new mansion. Photo credit: de.real.ogboo/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com,gh on the TikTok page of de.real.ogboo, the young Nigerian man showed the outside of a beautiful two-storey mansion, which is fully titled, and claimed it was his.

"Na 3years of phone cover seller be this, na the achievement be this. For Ghanaian wey dey look us less less. Na me dey talk am,..... if you doubt am, come check am. Wey dey say you come Ghana come dey sell phone covers, I got 3years of achievement", he said

How much the young man makes

It is unclear how much the young man makes from his business, however, mobile phones and accessories seemed to be a very lucrative venture for many Nigerians who live in Ghana.

It was also not stated in the video how much the young man raised from his business to put up the mansion but to build such a house would mean that he is making significant profit from his mobile phone cover sales.

However, the average price of houses in Nigeria is ₦135,000,000, equivalent to GH₵1,568,925.61, according to nigeriapropertycentre.

This means that Mr-No-gree would have to earn GH₵43,581.27, an equivalent of ₦3,750,012.73, per month in Ghana to afford an average house in Nigeria.

Netizens react

Some netizens who chanced on the video, which had raked in nearly 2k likes and over 900 comments, reacted to it, with some in disbelief.

Below are some of the comments.

Temple King IV commented:

"Lol no be phone cover money my bro I Dey the ghana with u na u know watin u do lol".

Roberto LVDK also commented:

"Have u seen what Ghana has made u, why u don’t sell it in Nigeria u go fi buy 1 cement".

Kign's Creed said this:

"ano suprise cos 100gh fii buy 10bags of cement for nigeria".

Mr-No-gree replied:

"Hw much be cement price for gh".

