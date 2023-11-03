Zionfelix has asked Ghanaians what they would choose between spending a day with him or GH¢50k

He asked the lighthearted question in an Instagram post, and it generated varying responses from Ghanaians

Many said they would choose GH¢50k, while others said they would rather spend a day with the blogger

Popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has stirred up quite a debate on social media by posing an intriguing question to his followers. In an Instagram post, he asked Ghanaians a yet thought-provoking question: "What would you choose, spending a day with me or GH¢50,000?"

This lighthearted question has generated a range of responses, with some opting for the cash while others see the potential in spending a day with the influential blogger.

The question has ignited a discussion among Ghanaians as they weighed the pros and cons of both choices.

For many, the prospect of GH¢50,000 in hand was hard to resist. They said in a country where economic challenges persist, such a sum could address pressing financial needs like paying bills, investing in business ventures, and improving one's quality of life.

On the other hand, some viewed the opportunity to spend a day with Zionfelix as a potentially invaluable experience. They argued that the chance to interact with on a personal level could open doors to new opportunities, both in terms of business and personal growth, given Zion's influence and connections.

Reactions to Zionfelix's question

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

galactico_madridista said:

At this particular point in my life I would spend a day with Zionfelix. I might have opportunities that will open doors for me to get more than 50k.

iam_missanima commented:

I will spend a day with you...just to learn as much as I can. Knowledge I power...the money can wait

king__sela reacted:

Even you ZION will choose 50,000ghc over spending a day with yourself... We move!!!

pipo_jnr reacted:

Jay-Z sef we go take the money na zion lol

