A video of a Ghanaian lady rejoicing after buying a house in the UK has popped up

In the video, the lady held a huge key in her hand and danced joyfully while standing in front of the building

Netizens who thronged the comment section lauded her for the tremendous achievement, others also inquired if she acquired the house through a mortgage

A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to express her joy after buying a house in the UK.

In a video that has since gone viral, the young lady, who bears the name @Akosua Berry on TikTok, danced joyfully in front of the building.

Ghanaian lady flaunts huge key as she celebrates her latest achievement. Photo credit: @Akosua Berry

Source: TikTok

She held a huge key with a huge "Sold" inscription boldly written on it and a bottle of champagne to celebrate her achievement. At another point, she also held a bouquet.

The video has since gone viral with over 18,000 views, 18,200 likes, and 2,217 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise Ghanaian lady for buying house in UK

Netizens who saw the video were amazed by the lady's achievement. They took to the comment section to congratulate her.

Others were also interested in knowing if she acquired the building through a mortgage.

@Rita Osas wrote:

"The same UK people dey set camera dey advice people not to come. I just dey pity wey dey listen to those ones."

@Coco Dalene wrote:

"Congratulations sis. I tap into this testimony in Jesus' name."

@Biola wrote:

"Remember to tell them is mortgage u did not pay at once please and how long have u been here congrats."

@Emmanuel wrote:

"U are now free from paying house rent congrats."

@Sonia wrote:

"Chaiiii congratulations darling....I don't know you from anywhere but I tap from ur straight...so help me God."

Ghanaian lady builds her first apartment at 22 years

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about a Ghanaian lady who built her first house at age 22.

She stunned many Ghanaians when she shared a video of the apartment she built, though she confessed that it was not yet finished.

The young Ghanaian woman stated that even though she started the project when she was 22, she thought she could have it fully completed before she turned 23.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh