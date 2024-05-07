A young man is amazed to see his beautiful female SHS mate turn out to be a truck driver

The man mentioned the lady's name as Rashida while he recorded on a video in which she shyly tried to avoid

Many people who thronged the comments section of the post have praised the young lady

A young Ghanaian lady has taken pride in her job as a truck driver to the amazement of her old schoolmate who met her on duty.

In a video sighted online by YEN.com.gh, the unidentified man said the young female truck driver was his junior at Senior High School (SHS).

The man behind the video & Rashida (right), the female truck driver Photo credit: tvcgunz/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The female trucker driver is identified as Rashida according to the background narrations of the video shared on TikTok by TruckDriver_Gunz

Although Rashida was not spotted driving the truck in the video, her SHS senior, the unidentified man, said he was surprised she turned out to be a haulier.

Rahsida avoids the camera

Rashida was captured shyly avoiding her friend's camera at a spot where some trucks were parked, probably waiting to either load or offload goods.

"I met my Junior at SHS, she is also a trucker driver her name is Rashida. fine girl, Rashida is shy so she doesn't want me to video her but I told her I would video her no matter what to show it to our classmates, her seniors that she is a truck driver," he said.

Netizens react

Some netizens who chanced on the video on TikTok praised the young lady on choosing that path.

IsmaeL Trucksta reacted:

"Dhope trucker."

TruckDriver_Gunz replied

"She’s beautiful too."

efya_saved said:

"truck driver papapaaa."

A beautiful lady becomes a truck driver.

In a related YEN.com.gh story, a viral TikTok video has shown a beautiful lady who has taken up truck driving as a profession.

The lady identified as Rosemary Mokoya posted a video showing herself at work and the passion she has for it.

The beautiful female truck driver has been praised by many TikTok users who have said she is an inspiration to many young ladies out there

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh