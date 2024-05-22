A pretty Ghanaian lady has warned some pastors in Ghana to desist from coming into her DMs to ask for her phone number

The lady said she would rather date ghetto or club boys than agree to be with a pastor

Netizens who came across the video of the lady angrily warning the pastors in her DM asked her to calm down

A beautiful Ghanaian lady has cautioned some men of God who flood her social media inbox to ask for her mobile phone number to stop.

The yet-to-be-identified lady said she was not interested in dating or settling with any pastor because she considered them as lairs, who used the word of God to manipulate innocent people.

The lady warning the pastor in her DM Photo credit: G1 Media

Source: Facebook

In a video making rounds on social media, the lady said she would rather date club and ghetto boys than agree to go out with a Ghanaian pastor.

"I love God, but you pastors of nowadays in Ghana, because of your lies, I don't even desire to become Osofo maame (a pastor's wife). I would rather date someone from the Ghetto than a pastor," she said.

"I would rather date someone from the club than date a pastor. I'm warning you, stop coming into my DMs asking for my number, I don't tolerate such nonsense," she angrily added.

Watch the video below.

Her warning causes a stir online

Footage of the lady's warning to the pastors caused a stir online, with many netizens, asking her to calm down.

Some of the reactions to the video shared on Facebook by G1 Media are compiled below:

Robert Boateng commented:

"Baby good morning pls come down OK by the way I am very much interested in you pretty accept."

Young Tunechie also commented:

"Agree with you piwaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa."

Med Badra GH said:

"Ahh this woman paaa. So we the ghetto guys nue. So we no be ppl."

Reynolds Otoo also said:

"Tell them."

John Asiedu reacted:

"Madam take your time please."

Kwame Enoku also had this to say:

"Pastors don lose glory oo."

Anabi Issah Catalan also reacted:

"Wisdom , totally agreed with you."

Ghanaian Pastor In The UK Rejects Two White Ladies

In a related YEN.com.gh story a video of a Ghanaian pastor living in the UK, Eben Ablorh, rejecting the sensual advances of two white ladies has gone viral on social media.

The pastor was preaching on the street when the two white ladies distracted him by shaking their backsides on him which he ran away from.

The video has sparked debate on social media as many Ghanaians shared their thoughts.

Source: YEN.com.gh