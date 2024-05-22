A widow and mother of two adults has appeared on a popular reality show, Date Rush, to look for love

The woman, identified as Joana, says she took that bold step because she has been single for a long time

Netizens who chanced on her video were surprised a woman her age would go on national TV to search for love

A Ghanaian widow has taken her search to find love again after the unfortunate demise of her husband to national television.

The woman, Joana, says she has tried several times to find a suitable man after becoming a widow many years ago without success.

Owing to this, Joana, who is also an actress and entrepreneur, said she took the bold step of appearing on season 11 of Date Rush, a TV reality show, to try her luck on finding love once again.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Joana said she is a mother of two adults, with her daughter being a senior officer in one of the security services in Ghana.

"I lost my husband some years ago. I have been trying but I have never got my spec," she said.

She told, Giovani Caleb, the host of the Date Rush show, which airs on TV3, that many people, including her children, tried talking her down into appearing on TV to search for love, but she is not easily discouraged when her mind is set on something.

"I'm not discouraged; I know something good will come out of this," she told Giovani.

Ghanaians wonder why a woman her age would look for love on TV

Some Ghanaians who came across Joana's video were surprised that a woman of her age would go on national TV to find love.

A few of the comments are compiled below.

Abena_Afra said:

"ahhhhh Joana paaaa why did u do this am single am Joana am a mother of 2 but I won't go to date rush Joana paaaa waha me oo."

Har Lie replied:

"What’s your own."

Awakening simps also replied:

"She’s not being delusional. Why do people put themselves to such ridicule."

Nharnar yharh Boahemaa also said:

"asem ooo Oman Ghana."

Mrs posh commented:

"what is all this. abaa."

Awakening simps commented:

"Madam focus on your kids . This hard economy who will date a single mother."

Docfara Dorcas0612 replied:

"U don't know what u are saying."

