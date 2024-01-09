A video of a Ghanaian pastor living in the UK, Eben Ablorh, rejecting the sensual advances of two white ladies has gone viral on social media

A Ghanaian pastor living in the UK, Eben Ablorh has gone viral after he refused the sensual advances of two white ladies while preaching on the street.

The video that was captured by a passerby and shared on social media saw a Ghanaian pastor, Eben Ablorh, running away from two white ladies who used their physical features to distract him while he preached on the street.

In the video, the ladies bent their backs as they proceeded to shake their backsides vigorously at the Ghanaian pastor without his consent.

The Man of God then kept on insisting that he was married and that he had a better wife at home.

"I don't want it. I've got better one. I've got better one at home. I don't want this free stuff. I have better one. Hallelelujah," he said into the microphone.

This caught the attention of other passersby who warned the ladies to desist from the act since it was not right and it made the Ghanaian pastor uncomfortable.

Video of a pastor rejecting the sensual advances from two white ladies as he preached on the street in the UK.

